Why Praxis Precision Medicines Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) reported positive topline results for Phase 2, proof of concept study evaluating relutrigine in SCN2A and SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy patients.

"When comparing to the baseline rates, patients in EMBOLD had over 2,000 fewer seizures since the beginning of the study. Seizure freedom is the ultimate goal for patients, and we were humbled by the progress made with relutrigine during the EMBOLD study with over 30% of patients achieving this life-altering milestone," said Marcio Souza, president and CEO.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines are up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

