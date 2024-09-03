News & Insights

BioTech
PRAX

Why Praxis Precision Medicines Is Rising In Pre-market?

September 03, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) reported positive topline results for Phase 2, proof of concept study evaluating relutrigine in SCN2A and SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy patients.

"When comparing to the baseline rates, patients in EMBOLD had over 2,000 fewer seizures since the beginning of the study. Seizure freedom is the ultimate goal for patients, and we were humbled by the progress made with relutrigine during the EMBOLD study with over 30% of patients achieving this life-altering milestone," said Marcio Souza, president and CEO.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines are up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.