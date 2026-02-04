Why PPL (PPL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $35.13, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.51%.

The energy and utility holding company's shares have seen an increase of 1.75% over the last month, not keeping up with the Utilities sector's gain of 3.78% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 23.53% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.34 billion, up 5.76% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $9.07 billion, indicating changes of +7.69% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, PPL is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.17. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.91 for its industry.

Investors should also note that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.64.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.