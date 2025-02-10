Why PowerFleet Shares Rocketed 31% Today

Shares of small-cap Internet of Things tech company PowerFleet (NASDAQ: AIOT) rallied big on Monday, up as much as 38.8% in the day's trading before ending the day with a 31.1% gain.

As its stock ticker indicates, PowerFleet sells a combined hardware and software platform that melds artificial intelligence (AI) with the Internet of Things. The platform allows large businesses with physical assets to monitor and derive intelligence from machines and heavy equipment across their enterprise.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

PowerFleet reported its fiscal third-quarter earnings today and gave forward guidance, which clearly pleased investors.

PowerFleet delivers on its acquisition promise

Back on Oct. 1, PowerFleet completed the $200 million acquisition of rival Fleet Complete. The rationale behind the tie-up included both cost and revenue synergies, with Fleet Complete giving PowerFleet more scale with telecommunications carriers in the U.S. and Canada, along with strong indirect channel relationships that PowerFleet hadn't cultivated.

The integration appears to be going very well. Revenue grew 45% to $106.4 million in the quarter, ahead of expectations. While adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share came in just shy of expectations, that metric was clearly not given as much importance as others.

For instance, combined adjusted gross margin topped 60%, up from 55.5% in the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 77%, much higher than revenue. That showed cost synergies are working.

In addition, management raised its full-year revenue guidance by $10 million, to $362.5 million. Absent the acquisition, that would amount to 7% organic revenue growth. The full-year EBITDA target was also raised to above $75 million, up from $72.5 million prior.

Is PowerFleet an under-the-radar AI winner?

PowerFleet has been strategically acquiring other telematics and IoT peers over the past couple of years, with the Fleet Complete acquisition happening exactly one year after the acquisition of MiX Telematics in 2023.

Roll-up strategies can be risky, but in this case, it appears PowerFleet knows what it's doing, given the increasing software mix and margin expansion following each acquisition. It's an under-the-radar AI stock to watch.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $336,677 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,109 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $546,804!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.