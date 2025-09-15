Why Pony AI Stock Galloped Today

Key Points Pony AI is a Chinese AI tech stock planning to roll out robotaxi service in Qatar.

Pony has no profits -- and not a lot of revenue, either.

Shares of Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY), which aims to use artificial intelligence to direct driverless vehicles for robotaxi services in China and elsewhere, soared as much as 12% in early trading Monday before retreating a bit in the afternoon -- all on no obvious news.

As of 12:10 p.m. ET, Pony AI stock is still up a solid 10%.

Introducing Pony AI

Pony bills itself as "a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility" -- but "leader" seems like a relative term.

Despite sporting a market capitalization well in excess of $5 billion, Pony did less than $86 million in revenue over the past year...and lost nearly $320 million in the process. What's more -- and strangely for a growth stock -- the rate at which Pony's revenues are growing resembles less a gallop and more a slow trot. After surging briefly in 2022, this start-up's sales have grown just 25% over the last two and a half years, a growth rate of less than 10% per year.

Losses, on the other hand, have more than doubled over the same period.

Is Pony AI stock a buy?

About 10 days ago, Pony issued a press release that suggests things could soon improve. The company says it's partnering with Qatar's largest transportation service provider, Karwa, to roll out a robotaxi service in that country. Apparently it has already begun testing robotaxis on public roads in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Pony calls this a "significant milestone" -- and it may turn out to be. But time is running short for Pony. With $600 million in the bank and a cash burn rate of $140 million per year, Pony has about four years to prove it can earn a profit. Until that happens, Pony stock remains a sell for me.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.