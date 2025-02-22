Why Pony AI Skyrocketed This Week

Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY) stock posted explosive gains this week. The share price of the Chinese autonomous vehicle technologies company ended the stretch up 42.7% compared to its level at the previous week's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Pony AI's valuation rocketed higher this week after it was announced that the company had launched its robotaxi services in Guangzhou, China. The company's share price is now up 64.5% from market close on the day of its November initial public offering (IPO).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Pony AI stock soars as robotaxi operations launch in Guangzhou

Pony published a press release on Friday announcing it had commenced robotaxi operations in Guangzhou, kicking off a powerful rally for its stock. The company noted it was the first and only company to have approval for robotaxi operations connecting Guangzhou's city center to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Guangzhou South Railway Station. The rollout follows the service's debut in Beijing, where the company offers commercial robotaxis connecting riders to Daxing International Airport and Beijing South Railway Station.

What's next for Pony AI

In addition to its robotaxi services, Pony AI is working on self-driving trucking fleets. In January, it became the first company to get approval for robotruck fleet testing on highways connecting major Chinese provinces. As part of the tests, the truck at the front of the caravan had a human safety operator and was followed by a fleet of autonomous vehicles.

Following this week's big share-price gains, Pony AI now has a market capitalization of roughly $8.3 billion and is valued at approximately 91 times this year's expected sales. While the company's highly growth-dependent valuation could set the stage for the stock to see volatile trading, the autonomous vehicle specialist has been racking up some encouraging wins.

With Pony AI winning key approvals from Chinese regulators, the country's government seems to be positioning the company as one of its key partners in autonomous vehicles. If that continues to be the case, the stock could have massive long-term upside.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $348,579 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,554 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $540,990!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.