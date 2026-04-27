Why Poet Technologies Stock Just Crashed

Key Points

Poet Technologies bragged about a big sale to Marvell last week.

Now it seems Poet spoke too soon.

Marvell is mad at Poet, and canceling the sale.

10 stocks we like better than Poet Technologies ›

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock imploded this morning, falling 44% through 11:15 a.m. on reports of a feud between the tiny semiconductor packaging specialist and semiconductor giant Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL).

Poet has developed technology to use photonics (light) rather than copper wires to rapidly transfer data among artificial intelligence chips, and at first, it seemed to catch Marvell's attention. Last week, Poet scored a big win when news began filtering out about a big purchase order from Celestial AI, a company Marvell acquired in February.

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But Poet spoke too soon.

Marvell's mad at Poet

Marvell is not happy about its purchase order being made public, and is accusing Poet of violating confidentiality obligations by publicly disclosing Celestial AI's purchase.

Result: As Poet revealed this morning, "all purchase orders received by [Poet] from Celestial AI, including the ones for initial production units first disclosed ... by the Company in a press release on April 25, 2023" have now been canceled.

Now, instead of being able to boast about (and profit from) a big sale to a marquee customer, Poet is watching its order book vaporize.

What's next for Poet?

So is this the end for Poet? Management insists all is well, as it still has a "recently disclosed purchase order with another technology company with a value of approximately $5 million" -- five times the $1 million in sales it made last year -- but investors don't seem convinced.

Whiz-bang technology or not, Poet's been losing money for 20 straight years. Wall Street analysts expect it to keep on losing money as far out as anyone's making estimates (i.e., 2027). Poet really needed this sale to start changing its story, but now the sale seems out of reach.

And Poet's got no one to blame for it but itself.

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.