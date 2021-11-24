Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

What happened

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares popped on Wednesday, rising 1.8% as of 1:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 24. after the hydrogen fuel-cell specialist bagged yet another order and announced growth plans for Europe. Plug Power is clearly on a roll as far as investments into growth are concerned, and that has investors in the renewable energy stock excited.

So what

On Nov. 24, Plug Power announced an order for a 100-megawatt (MW) electrolyzer from Abu Dhabi-headquartered chemicals giant Fertiglobe to produce green hydrogen as feedstock for an ammonia production plant in Egypt.

Fertiglobe, the world's largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, said it chose Plug Power for its largest green ammonia project because of its leadership in electrolysis technology.

Image source: Plug Power.

Importantly, this is a pretty big order given that Plug Power last outlined a goal to sell over 100 MW in electrolyzer sales by 2022, during its annual analyst day held in mid-October. Electrolyzers can produce hydrogen that can then be stored for later use as a fuel to power stationary fuel-cell systems, or for industrial uses like food hydrogenation and semiconductor fabrication, or even at hydrogen fueling stations in the transportation sector.

In yet another development today, Plug Power said it set up its European headquarter in the Port of Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. As the world's largest inland port, Duisburg will offer Plug Power direct connectivity to important markets like Belgium, Rotterdam, Antwerp, and the Netherlands, and therefore help it expand rapidly in Europe. Plug Power plans to set up a 70,000 square-foot facility, complete with on-site electrolyzer production facility, engineering labs, innovation centers, and technical centers, with provisions for further expansion as required.

For that matter, Plug Power entered Europe more than decade ago and has multiple partnerships in the region.

Now what

Although Plug Power has signed multiple deals in recent weeks, its order from Fertiglobe is a meaningful one. With the company also recently delivering record quarterly revenue, raising its outlook for 2022, and projecting annual sales worth $3 billion for 2025, investors continue to remain excited about Plug Power's prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.