Why Planet Labs Stock Was Aggressively Defying Gravity This Week

The stock of satellite company Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) was floating higher at double-digit rates over the past few trading sessions. All told, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, its shares were gaining 13% in price as of early Friday morning, on a week-to-date basis. News of two business deals announced within the space of a week were a prime source of optimism on the company.

Two deals announced

Planet Labs concentrates on the provision of data and insights it gleans from its network of satellites circling the Earth. The second of its two new arrangements was announced on Wednesday; this will see the company provide data about oceans to Global Fishing Watch, a non-profit organization that monitors human activity at sea.

This wasn't a major deal, as its value is in the six-figure dollar range (Planet Labs did not get more specific). Yet it came on the heels of another tie-up, indicating that management is at least pounding the pavement to drum up some business.

Deal No. 1 was announced last Thursday. It's an expansion of an existing arrangement Planet Labs has with France-based "smart farming" tech company Abelio. The two companies already collaborate, with the American one supplying satellite data to the latter to, in Planet Labs' words, "enhance their digital agriculture solutions." Unlike the Global Fishing Watch news, Planet Labs did not even give a hint as to the financial particulars of the expansion.

Third-quarter improvements on the way?

Another factor in Planet Labs' rise was likely the coming arrival of the space company's fiscal third quarter of 2025 results, slated to hit the headlines on Monday, Dec. 9. Collectively, analysts tracking the stock are expecting a narrower net loss and a nearly 14% rise in revenue compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2024. Investors might be feeling confident buying into the company in anticipation of such performance.

While the latest news about the company is encouraging, neither of the announced deals feel very major. The market might be guilty of being too impressed by them.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $380,291 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,278 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $484,003!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.