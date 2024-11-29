Why Is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Pilgrim's Pride (PPC). Shares have added about 4.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Pilgrim's Pride due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

PPC Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, U.S. Operations Drive Sales Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing from the year-ago quarter. Also, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



PPC reported adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. Also, the bottom line increased from adjusted earnings of 58 cents in the year-ago quarter. On a GAAP basis, earnings came in at $1.47 per share, up from 51 cents in the year-ago period.



The company generated net sales of $4,585 million, which increased 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Pilgrim’s Pride’s results gained from operational excellence, portfolio diversification and the development of strategic partnerships with key customers to enhance consumer value. The company's focus on quality, service and innovation is evident in its third-quarter performance.

A Closer Look at PPC’s Q3 Results

Net sales in the U.S. operations were $2,773.4 million, up from $2,488.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Management highlighted that the relative availability and affordability of chicken fueled demand across retail and food service sectors, driving growth in the region. The Case Ready and Small Bird segments grew on the back of improved demand from key customers and ongoing advancements in operational excellence. In the Big Bird category, enhanced production efficiencies, lower input costs and better commodity cutout values drove profitability. In addition, the Prepared segment continued to diversify its portfolio through expanded distribution in retail and foodservice.



Mexico operations generated net sales of $503.5 million in the reported quarter, down from $559.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Pilgrim's Pride’s Mexico business continued to strengthen its presence with key customers across retail and food service while further diversifying its portfolio through various brands. The company’s investments in operational excellence aimed at building capacity and enhancing operational efficiencies remained on schedule.



Net sales from Europe operations declined to $1,308.1 million in the quarter under review from $1,312.2 million in the prior year. However, Europe achieved its highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA to date, driven by ongoing progress in operational excellence, increased diversification through branded offerings and strengthened partnerships with key customers. During the quarter, management launched more than 280 new products, contributing to major momentum in the business. The company's new product pipeline has generated considerable interest in the marketplace. Richmond and Fridge Raiders brands experienced growth that outpaced category averages across the region.



Pilgrim's Pride’s cost of sales stood at $3,901 million a decrease from $4,014.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit jumped year over year to $684 million from $345.9 million.



The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $660.4 million, up from $324 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 14.4%, an expansion from 7.4% reported in the prior-year quarter’s level.



The operating income came in at $508.4 million, a year-over-year increase from $206.4 million.

PPC’s Financial Health Snapshot

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,878 million, long-term debt (less current maturities) of $3,184.1 million and total shareholders’ equity of $4,218.7 million. The company provided $1,640.8 million in cash from operating activities for the nine months ended Sept. 29, 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.