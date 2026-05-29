Why Photronics Stock Collapsed 37% This Week

Key Points

Photronics released earnings this week, posting a decline in revenue.

The company remains profitable but has failed to capitalize on the AI revolution.

Shares now trade at a cheap-looking P/E ratio.

10 stocks we like better than Photronics ›

Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) collapsed 37.5% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The photomask maker for advanced chipmaking slipped after reporting disappointing second-quarter earnings.

At one point this year, Photronics' shares were up 50%. Now, the stock is close to flat year-to-date (YTD).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Revenue contraction

Photomasks are used as an advanced "stencil" to help map semiconductors layouts for advanced printing, as well as for LED displays. With the growing demand for semiconductors driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, investors have bucketed Photronics as a potential massive winner in 2026.

That has not proven to be true so far. Last quarter, Photronics' revenue fell 6.7% sequentially and was down 0.5% year-over-year. Not necessarily a hypergrowth AI stock. It remains profitable, with net income of $31.4 million in the quarter compared to $200 million in revenue.

Time to buy the dip?

After this drop, Photronics' stock now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of just 12. It is not the most dominant business in the world, with many competitors, including in-house photomask solutions from the largest manufacturers. Revenue growth has also been stagnate in the last few years.

However, Photronics' stock now trades at a cheap earnings ratio, and could deliver value for shareholders if you believe it will eventually be a beneficiary of the AI revolution.

Should you buy stock in Photronics right now?

Before you buy stock in Photronics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Photronics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $465,733!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,313,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 29, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.