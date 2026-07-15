Why Phoenix Education Partners Dived by Almost 13% Today

Key Points

It reported only marginal top-line growth and a decline in adjusted profitability.

It also missed the consensus analyst estimate on the bottom line.

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Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE: PXED) delivered a tough lesson to its investors on Wednesday -- the company can have lousy days as well as good ones. Unfortunately for those folks, this particular trading session fell into the former category. This is because a disappointing quarterly earnings report led to a sell-off that knocked the share price down by nearly 13%.

No investor likes a flat revenue line

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Phoenix booked net revenue of just under $272 million, marginally higher than the same period in 2025. Net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) fell during that one-year stretch, to $55.8 million ($1.43 per share) from $59.5 million.

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While the company's net revenue was broadly in line with analyst estimates, it missed on profitability. Collectively, analysts tracking the stock were modeling $1.57 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income.

Phoenix's student count didn't rise significantly; the company said its average total degreed enrollment crept up to 85,300 from the year-ago tally of 84,800. That metric is the company's measurement for the number of confirmed students in credit-earning classes who attend at least once per month, divided by the number of months in the period.

Phoenix said its profitability was negatively affected by a rise in advertising expenses and restructuring costs, among other factors.

Where's the growth?

In its earnings release, Phoenix proffered guidance for the entirety of this fiscal year. It's anticipating net revenue will come in at $1.02 billion to nearly $1.03 billion, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) landing at $246 million to $250 million. The average analyst revenue estimate sits just above management's range.

While I wouldn't be as aggressive as investors were on Wednesday in selling the company, I also don't see much here that would inspire me to buy this stock. I think it'll need to post some growth numbers, either in the fundamentals or in that student count, to get on the good side of Mr. Market.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.