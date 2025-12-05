Why Is Phibro (PAHC) Down 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Phibro Animal Health (PAHC). Shares have lost about 5.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Phibro due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Phibro Animal Health Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Phibro's Q1 Earnings & Revenue Top Estimates

Phibro Animal Health delivered adjusted earnings per share of 73 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with 35 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.73%.

Without adjustments, the GAAP earnings per share in the quarter was 65 cents compared to 17 cents in the prior-year period.

PAHC’s Q1 Revenue

In the quarter under review, net sales totaled $363.9 million, up 40% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%.

Phibro’s Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The company continues to expect fiscal 2026 net sales to be between $1.43 billion and $1.48 billion, representing 12% growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $1.46 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected in the range of $2.64-$2.81 (previously $2.52 to $2.70), suggesting a 31% growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.60.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.6% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Phibro has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Phibro has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Phibro is part of the Zacks Medical - Products industry. Over the past month, ResMed (RMD), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2025 more than a month ago.

ResMed reported revenues of $1.34 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.1%. EPS of $2.55 for the same period compares with $2.20 a year ago.

ResMed is expected to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.1%.

ResMed has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

