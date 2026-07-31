Why Perimeter Solutions Stock Is Crashing Today

Key Points

Perimeter reported Q2 2026 financial results this morning.

Since the military accounts for the majority of its business, Perimeter stock may be intriguing to those seeking exposure to the defense industry.

10 stocks we like better than Perimeter Solutions ›

Ending both the week and the month on a bearish note, shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) are plunging today after the company reported disappointing second-quarter 2026 financial results this morning before the market opened. While there were some bright spots in the company's report, it wasn't sufficient to light a fire under the bulls' feet.

As of 3:48 p.m. ET, shares of the fire retardant maker are down 13.8%, paring back an earlier 20.2% drop.

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The company's failure to meet analysts' expectations was too much for bears to bear

Coming up short of the $216.9 million in revenue that analysts had anticipated, Perimeter reported Q2 2026 sales of $213.8 million. Similarly, the bottom of the income statement provided another source of disappointment. Whereas analysts expected adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42, Perimeter reported adjusted EPS of $0.35.

Despite the company's inability to meet analysts' expectations, Perimeter's earnings report included several bright spots. For one, the $213.8 million that Perimeter reported on the top line last quarter represented a 31% year-over-year increase. Plus, the company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $105.6 million, a 16% increase over the $91.3 million it reported during the same period last year.

Should investors remain on the perimeter with Perimeter stock?

The market may be punishing Perimeter stock today, but it seems to be an overreaction -- missing analysts' expectations, after all, isn't everything.

While the company's not a defense stock in the traditional sense, it generates the majority of its revenue from the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard. According to Perimeter, the majority of its revenue over the past 50 years has come from the business it has developed at more than 200 airbases. For conservative investors seeking a niche approach to defense, Perimeter stock warrants further investigation.

Should you buy stock in Perimeter Solutions right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.