Why Penguin Stock Popped Today

Key Points

The data center boom is enabling memory suppliers to command higher prices.

Penguin and its shareholders are poised to profit handsomely from this global trend.

10 stocks we like better than Penguin Solutions ›

Shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG) spiked on Wednesday after the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider boosted its full-year growth forecast.

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Impressive AI-fueled gains

Penguin's net sales jumped 48% year over year to $479 million in its fiscal 2026 third quarter, which ended on May 29. Growth was driven by new customer wins and higher sales to existing clients.

Rising demand for agentic AI and inference is creating an urgent need for high-performance memory. With demand outpacing supply, Penguin is enjoying strong pricing power, which is bolstering its profit margins.

"Memory business net sales were outstanding at $275 million, up more than 111% year over year, supported by both higher volume and pricing," CEO Kash Shaikh said during a conference call with analysts.

All told, Penguin's adjusted operating income surged 67% to $64 million, while its adjusted earnings per share soared 79% to $0.47.

This AI growth story is still in its early chapters

These strong results and "robust" AI-driven demand trends prompted Penguin to lift its full-year revenue and profit guidance. Management now projects net sales growth of roughly 22% and adjusted earnings of 2.60 per share in fiscal 2026.

"As inference and agentic AI workloads become more persistent and context-rich, memory is increasingly becoming one of the primary performance and scalability bottlenecks," Shaikh said. "Penguin is well-positioned at the intersection of memory and AI infrastructure to help customers address these evolving requirements."

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Penguin Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.