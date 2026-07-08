Why Penguin Solutions May Be the Smartest AI Infrastructure Stock

While not technically a pure-play GPU-as-a-Service or neocloud operator, Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG) is essentially in the same business as Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), Iren (NASDAQ: IREN), and Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), but with far less risk.

What it does is enable businesses, enterprises, governments, and hyperscalers to access AI-capable, high-performance computing (HPC) capacity, along with the software and services to run it.

The difference is that Nebius, Iren, and Applied Digital take on significant risk by owning GPUs, data centers, and the infrastructure to operate them, while Penguin Solutions doesn’t. It is the true enabler, focusing on clients with the capacity to build their own HPC systems and providing them with the engineering, hardware, software, and services to make it all work. This includes long-term contracts for data center operation and maintenance, which is the real story in AI. While the data center buildout gets the headlines today, it will be day-to-day operations and maintenance that drive revenue and cash flow in the long term.

Penguin Solutions Earnings Results Signal Game-Changing Shift

Penguin Solutions' Q3 fiscal 2026 results and guidance were so hot, underpinned by AI demand, as to be comparable to NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA), relatively speaking. Revenue grew by nearly 48% year-over-year to $479 million, more than $55 million above MarketBeat’s reported consensus estimates and about 1,360 basis points better than expected. Strength was driven by AI, with Integrated Memory more than doubling year over year (YOY). Integrated Memory is critical to Penguin Solutions' business, as it helps unblock the memory bottleneck by enabling HPC datacenters to pool memory across clusters, improving latency and efficiency.

Margin was another critical factor in this equation. Long criticized for its profitability metrics, the company appears to be turning a corner. While gross margins were compressed, internal improvements and revenue leverage aided operating margin expansion, allowing top-line strength to carry through. Highlights include record-setting GAAP and adjusted operating income, with adjusted operating income up by 67% compared to the 48% top-line advance. Looking ahead, the strength is expected to continue, as reflected in the guidance.

The guidance was as eye-popping as the revenue, with full-year revenue now expected to grow by 22%, a 1,000 bps improvement from the prior quarter. Within that, the adjusted gross margin target was improved by 50 bps, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 45 cents or 2,040 bps, and all may be cautious. There is clear momentum in the data center industry, and Penguin Solutions has emerged as a top-tier service provider. With this in play, investors should expect results to remain strong for the foreseeable future.

Penguin’s fiscal Q3 strength is also seen in its balance sheet. While cash is down year-to-date, the drawdown is minimal; the company is well-capitalized, and metrics, including receivables, inventory, and equity, reflect strength. Receivables more than doubled to over $700 million, more than offsetting the cash decline, while inventory also more than doubled and long-term debt declined. The impact on equity was substantial, increasing by nearly 11.5%.

Penguin Solutions Q3 Results Affirm Analysts' Support: Price Targets Rise

Penguin Solutions' fiscal Q3 results affirmed the bullish posture analysts had displayed ahead of the release, prompting some to lift their price targets again following the report. Commentary focused on the massive top-line beat and margin improvements, which directly refute the critics.

The takeaway is that 10 analysts rate this stock as a Moderate Buy, there is a 70% Buy-side bias, and the price targets are rising. The consensus price target lags price action, but this is not a concern, as it rose by 40% on a trailing 3-month basis as of early July, with high-end targets forecasting fresh all-time highs.

Institutional activity is also bullish, with them owning more than 97% of the shares and aggressively buying at a $3-to-$1 pace over the trailing 12 months. They provide solid support and limit downside risk, setting the stage for retail investors to drive shares higher. The likely outcome is that institutions continue to underpin support in future quarters while improving visibility leads retail money into the market.

The chart action is robust. PENG shares have rallied strongly since April, rising by more than 200%. Price action has pulled back from its peak, but MACD convergences suggest this rally is far from over. Convergences, a sign of strength, exist across multiple time frames, including monthly, weekly, and daily chart action, a convergence in its own right, suggesting new highs are likely. The critical support and resistance targets are near $60 and $75; a move below $60 is unexpected, while a move above $70 is more likely. The biggest risk is the valuation, which is high at approximately 35x earnings. However, the fiscal Q3 results affirm a healthy growth outlook, putting this stock at value levels within a few years.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.