Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 14.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Paychex (PAYX). Shares have added about 14.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Paychex due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Paychex's Q4 Earnings:

Paychex, Inc. reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues coming in line. Adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.31 by a slight margin and increased 10.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.61 billion rose 12.5% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin.

The earnings upside was backed by segment growth, Paycor contributions and disciplined expense performance. Management Solutions led the quarter, while PEO and Insurance Solutions, and client fund interest added further support.

PAYX's Management Solutions Powers Growth

Management Solutions’ revenues increased 14% year over year to $1.18 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. The segment benefited from higher product penetration and growth in client worksite employees within Human Resources Solutions.

Paycor, acquired in April 2025, contributed about 8 percentage points to Management Solutions revenue growth. The acquisition also supported price realization and higher revenues per client, reflecting Paycor’s upmarket client base.

Management noted that the quarter included a full period of Paycor revenues and expenses compared with a partial period in the prior-year quarter. That comparison helped drive the sharper contribution from the acquired business in the latest quarter.

Paychex's PEO & Client Funds Add Support

Professional Employer Organization and Insurance Solutions revenues were $369.7 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter. Growth in the number of average PEO worksite employees supported the segment’s performance.

PEO insurance revenues also increased during the quarter. Interest on funds held for clients rose 15% to $52.2 million, driven by higher average investment balances resulting from the Paycor acquisition.

Total service revenues came in at $1.55 billion, up 12% from the year-ago period. The broad advance across core services showed that growth was not confined to one operating line.

PAYX's Margin Profile Expands in Q4

Total expenses were relatively flat year over year at $1 billion. Increases in compensation-related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, technology investments, selling initiatives and marketing spending were offset by lower acquisition-related compensation and professional service costs.

Operating income rose 40% to $604.7 million. The operating margin expanded to 37.7% from 30.2% a year earlier, while the adjusted operating margin improved to 42.1% from 40.4%.

Adjusted operating income increased 17% to $675.8 million. The adjusted figure excludes acquisition-related costs, which were lower than in the prior-year quarter.

Paychex's Profitability Shows Earnings Leverage

Net income increased 41% year over year to $420.6 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. Diluted earnings were $1.17 per share, up 43% from the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income rose 10% to $474.6 million. EBITDA increased 39% to $719.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA advanced 17% to $729.7 million, reflecting revenue gains and reduced acquisition-related drag.

Interest expenses increased to $64.7 million from $63.7 million. Other income, net, declined to $14.2 million from $21.9 million due to lower average balances on corporate investments and higher share repurchases in fiscal 2026.

PAYX's Balance Sheet Remains Solid

Paychex ended fiscal 2026 with cash, restricted cash and total corporate investments of $1.2 billion. Short-term and long-term borrowings, net of debt issuance costs, totaled $4.6 billion as of May 31, 2026.

Cash flow from operations was $2.6 billion for the fiscal year. The company paid out cumulative dividends of $4.43 per share, totaling $1.6 billion, and repurchased 5.6 million shares for $611 million.

Fiscal 2026 total revenues increased 17% to $6.51 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings advanced 11% to $5.51 per share, whereas adjusted operating income grew 19% to $2.81 billion.

Paychex's FY27 View Points to Growth

For fiscal 2027, Paychex expects total revenues to grow 5-6%. Management Solutions’ revenues are also projected to rise 5-6%, while PEO and Insurance Solutions revenues are expected to increase 6-7%.

Interest on funds held for clients is expected to be $195-$205 million. The company anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 44%, an effective income tax rate of 24% and adjusted diluted earnings growth of 7-9%.

Paychex also highlighted the launch of WISE, its AI-powered intelligence engine, across HCM platforms and internal operations. Management said that the platform is designed to unlock insights from unstructured data, increase productivity and enhance client outcomes.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and increased 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.2 billion also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and increased 7.4% year over year. Revenues in Detail Revenues from Management Solutions segment increased 8% year over year to $895.3 million. The segment benefited from growth in the number of client employees served for human capital management (HCM) and additional worksite employees for HR Solutions. Also, improved revenue per client on price realization and higher product penetration, strong demand for HR Solutions, retirement, time and attendance solutions and expansion of HCM ancillary services acted as tailwinds. Professional employer organization (“PEO”) and Insurance Solutions’ revenues were $273.3 million, up 4% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The uptick was owing to growth in the number of average worksite employees. Interest on funds held for clients increased 54% year over year to $21.7 million. Operating PerformanceOperating income increased 7% year over year to $472.3 million. EBITDA of $518.6 million increased 4.7% year over year. Balance Sheet & Cash FlowPaychex exited second-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion compared with $1.18 billion reported at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $797.9 million compared with $797.8 million in the prior quarter. Cash provided by operating activities was $321.6 million in the reported quarter. During the reported quarter, PAYX paid out $284.7 million as dividends. Fiscal 2023 View TweakedPaychex upped its adjusted earnings per share view with respect to year-over-year growth for fiscal 2023. Adjusted EPS is now expected to register 12-14% growth compared with the prior expectation of 11-12% growth. PAYX continues to expect total revenues to register 8% (prior view: 7-8%) growth. Management Solutions’ revenues are expected to grow 7-8% (prior view: 5-7%). PEO and Insurance Solutions’ revenues are expected to grow 5-7% (prior view: 8-10%).

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Paychex has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Paychex has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.