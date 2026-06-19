Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate

Some might say Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is becoming boring. PLTR stock is down nearly 28% in 2026, but most of that decline came in January and February, which continued the broader tech sell-off that started in November 2025.

Since then, the bulls and bears have been debating valuation, missing a bigger story.

Palantir is posting its fastest revenue growth since going public.

In the process of growing its revenue, the company has been building a distribution machine that should be priced into any future conversations about valuation.

Palantir's Growth Metrics Continue to Defy Skeptics

The bears will say the fundamentals don’t justify the stock price. But it depends on what they’re looking at. Here were some highlights from its first-quarter earnings report:

Revenue grew 85% year-over-year, marking its highest-ever growth rate to $1.63 billion.

In the United States, revenue doubled, growing 104% to $1.28 billion.

Commercial revenue surged 133% to $595 million.

GAAP net income reached $871 million, a 53% net margin.

Adjusted free cash flow hit $925 million on a 57% margin.

U.S. government revenue climbed 84% to $687 million, accelerating from 66% growth in the prior quarter.

Palantir's Rule of 40 score reached 145%.

Those are the numbers of a company that’s not resting on the laurels of a prior quarter, or teasing investors to a quarter down the road. The numbers reflect the company’s current growth.

However, management was confident enough in the momentum to raise full-year revenue guidance. Palantir now expects full-year 2026 revenue of $7.65 to $7.66 billion, implying 71% growth. That's 10 percentage points above the guidance given just one quarter earlier.

Adding to the bull case, U.S. commercial revenue guided to at least 120% growth for the full year. And Palantir recently made an announcement that adds substance to that sensational forecast.

The Google Cloud Partnership Expands Palantir's Reach

The headline out of AIPCon 10 on June 4 was Palantir's partnership with Google Cloud. The multi-tiered partnership makes Palantir available on Google Cloud Marketplace and establishes two-way data federation between BigQuery and Foundry, as well as deeper connectivity between Gemini and Palantir AIP.

However, the real significance is what it completes. Palantir Foundry is now available on AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. That's a full sweep of the major hyperscalers.

That means the platform fits inside whatever infrastructure a company already runs and can be purchased through existing cloud commitments. That's a meaningful reduction in the friction of adoption. But organizations already running on Google Cloud infrastructure can tap into Palantir's analytics stack without ripping out what they've already built.

That was the highlight of AIPCon 10, but not the only announcement. Palantir also announced:

Its first publicly disclosed commercial customer in Mexico through insurer GNP.

An enterprise AI platform with law firm Kirkland & Ellis for private equity use cases.

Expanded construction AI work with McCarthy Building Companies.

The picture that emerges is a company simultaneously deepening its platform and widening its reach across verticals and geographies.

PLTR Is Building a Base as Investors Debate Valuation

The technical picture on PLTR is one that rewards patience over impulse. The stock peaked near $215 in late November 2025 and has since pulled back roughly 40% to the current range around $130.

That decline has brought PLTR well below its 200-day simple moving average, which sits at $160.05 and is now sloping downward. That's a classically bearish setup for momentum-focused traders, and the primary reason the stock continues to face technical resistance on any rally attempt.

The more immediate picture shows a consolidation pattern forming in the $120–$145 range since March, with the stock repeatedly finding buyers in the low $120s and sellers materializing in the mid-$140s. That range has held through April and into June, which is meaningful; despite negative macro sentiment and elevated valuation concerns, the stock has stopped making new lows.

The Chaikin Money Flow oscillator at the bottom of the chart reinforces this read. After reaching deeply negative readings in February, coinciding with the stock's trough, the oscillator has recovered to a mildly positive 7.7M. That's not a strong accumulation signal, but it does suggest institutional selling pressure has eased, and that quiet buying has been absorbing the supply.

The key level to watch is $160. That marks the 200-day SMA and the lower boundary of the stock's prior range before the November-to-February breakdown. A sustained move above that level would represent a meaningful technical shift. Until then, the chart is in a wait-and-see mode: the downtrend is intact from the highs, but the base is building.

Why the Long-Term Bull Case Remains Intact

The PLTR bull case isn't built on ignoring valuation. It's built on the argument that the growth rate justifies a premium, and that premium is compressing as the business scales.

A company growing revenue 85% annually with a 53% net margin and $925 million in quarterly free cash flow has earned the right to trade at a multiple that reflects that quality. The Google Cloud deal adds distribution optionality that could structurally expand the customer funnel without proportional increases in sales cost. And the AIPCon customer roster—government agencies, law firms, insurers, construction companies—makes the point that AIP is not a niche product.

For retail investors willing to look past the noise and the chart's current technical setup, PLTR offers a rare combination: a platform business with genuine enterprise adoption, accelerating growth, and a distribution strategy that just got meaningfully stronger. The market has been slow to give it credit. That gap tends not to last.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.