Why Palantir Technologies Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Palantir will report Q2 earnings on Aug. 3.

Analysts expect 80% sales growth -- and profits to double.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock gained 2.2% through 11:15 a.m. ET Tuesday on some earnings news -- not an earnings report, exactly, but an announcement that earnings will be reported.

After close of trading on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, to be precise.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

News that news will happen isn't really news (yet)

As catalysts for a 2% stock price bump, this leaves something to be desired. By itself, it doesn't make sense that simply announcing an earnings date would add more than $6 billion to Palantir's market capitalization.

Regardless, investors are lining up today to prepare themselves for what Palantir might report three weeks from now.

What will Palantir report?

And what will Palantir report next month? According to the consensus forecasts of Wall Street's best and brightest, Palantir's Q2 report should show quarterly revenue growing 80% year over year to $1.8 billion, with earnings more than doubling to $0.35 per share.

Sales growing strong double-digits, and earnings growing even faster (which indicates improved profit margins) would, of course, be good news, and potentially enough to reverse the long downturn that's been dogging Palantir investors, and that has the stock losing 12% of its value over the past year, versus S&P 500 gains of 20%.

Longer-term, analysts see Palantir earning $1.48 per share, up nearly double from 2025 earnings. With Palantir stock valued at more than 142 times trailing earnings, even doubling earnings this year won't be quite enough to turn Palantir into a value stock. If Palantir reports stronger free cash flow than net earnings, though, that might change the picture.

My advice: Focus on free cash flow when the news comes out in August. That'll tell you if Palantir stock is finally cheap enough to buy.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,249,202!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.