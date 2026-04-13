Why Palantir Stock Gained Today

Key Points

Palantir stock rose today despite news that the U.S. was making its own moves to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

The broader market moved higher in response to President Trump stating that Iran had called to resume negotiations to end the war.

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Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock posted significant gains in Monday's trading. The tech specialist's share price ended the day's trading up 3.3%. The S&P 500 index's level climbed 1% in the same daily session and the Nasdaq Composite index's level closed out the day's trading up 1.2%. The artificial intelligence (AI) software company's share price had been up as much as 4.9% earlier in the day.

Stocks saw strong bullish momentum in today's session in response to renewed hopes that the Iran war could continue to de-escalate in the near future. Despite today's pop, Palantir stock is still down 25.5% in 2026.

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Iran war news continues to spur significant moves

The stock market continued to see volatile moves in conjunction with developments connected to the outlook on the Iran war. Stock valuations for some growth-dependent tech stocks were under pressure early in the day due to news that the U.S. was taking steps to block the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but bullish momentum strengthened as the day progressed. The turnaround was driven by President Donald Trump's statement that Iranian officials had called to restart negotiations on a peace deal.

What's next for Palantir?

The Iran war has been a major source of market volatility since it kicked off at the end of February, and developments in the conflict will likely continue to play a big role in near-term valuation moves. In addition to higher energy and materials sourcing prices connected to the war.

While Palantir is a leading provider of defense software and analytics services, macroeconomic risks and the company's growth-dependent valuation have exposed the stock to war-related downside valuation pressures. In addition to macro dynamics connected to the war, perceptions regarding Palantir's competitive positioning in relation to Anthropic will likely continue to play a significant role in shaping the stock's near-term performance.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.