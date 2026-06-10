Why Is Ovintiv (OVV) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ovintiv (OVV). Shares have lost about 2.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ovintiv due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Ovintiv Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Ovintiv Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Production

Ovintiv Inc. reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of $1.42. The outperformance was driven by higher plant condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas production volumes and higher average realized natural gas prices.

The Denver, CO-based oil and gas exploration and production company’s total revenues of $2.5 billion increased 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figures. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. The outperformance was driven by higher product and service revenues.

On May 11, 2026, Ovintiv's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share, which will be paid on June 30, to its shareholders of record as of June 15.

First-quarter shareholder returns totaled $169 million, consisting of share buybacks of $84 million and base dividend payments of $85 million.

During the quarter, the company completed the $2.7 billion acquisition of NuVista Energy Ltd., adding roughly 100 MBOE/d of production, about 930 net equivalent well locations and nearly 140,000 net acres of land.

Q1 Production & Prices

Total first-quarter production was 678,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) compared with 588,300 BOE/d in the prior-year period. The figure beat our prediction of 675,000 BOE/d.

Natural gas production increased to 2,124 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) in the first quarter of 2026 from 1,764 MMcf/d in the prior-year quarter. Additionally, the figure beat our estimate of 2,115 MMcf/d.

Total liquids production increased to 324.9 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d) in the first quarter of 2026 from 294.4 Mbbls/d in the prior-year quarter. Furthermore, the figure beat our prediction of 323 Mbbls/d.

In the first quarter of 2026, natural gas contributed approximately 52.1%, and liquids accounted for about 47.9% of the total production.

Ovintiv's realized natural gas price was $3.24 per thousand cubic feet compared with the year-ago level of $3.16. The realized oil price decreased to $70.78 per barrel from $71.79 in the prior-year quarter.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Total expenses of $3.3 billion increased 33.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.5 billion. Moreover, the figure was higher than our projection of $1.7 billion.

Ovintiv’s cash from operating activities in the quarter under review was $1.1 billion, compared to the year-ago figure of $873 million.

OVV's capital investments were $605 million compared with $617 million in the year-ago period. The company generated a non-GAAP free cash flow of $634 million in the reported quarter.

As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $26 million and long-term debt of $5.5 billion. Its debt-to-capitalization was 32.3%.

Asset Performance

In the first quarter of 2026, average production from the Permian Basin reached approximately 221 MBOE/d, with liquids making up 79% of the total. A total of 34 net wells were brought online during the period. For the full year 2026, capital spending in this region is projected to be between $1.325 billion and $1.375 billion, supporting the development of around five rigs and 125-135 net wells.

From the Montney play, first-quarter output averaged 365 MBOE/d, with liquids contributing about 27% of the volume. The company turned in 26 net wells during the quarter. Full-year 2026 capital expenditures for Montney are expected to be between $875 million and $925 million, supporting the development of six rigs and 130-140 net well additions.

Q2 & 2026 Guidance

Ovintiv reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance while issuing second-quarter projections. The company expects full-year production volumes to average between 620 and 645 MBOE/d, including oil and condensate production of 205 to 212 Mbbls/d, NGL production of 80 to 85 Mbbls/d, and natural gas production of 2 to 2.1 Bcf/d. Ovintiv forecasts a total 2026 capital investment in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion, reflecting its continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and operational efficiency.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects production between 610 and 635 MBOE/d with capital spending of $550 million to $600 million. Management highlighted that strong first-quarter execution, enhanced inventory depth following the NuVista acquisition and a significantly improved balance sheet position support its confidence in maintaining the full-year outlook.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 34.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Ovintiv has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Ovintiv has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.