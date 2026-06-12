Why Oracle's 10% Drop May Be Telling the Wrong Story

Oracle’s (NYSE: ORCL) price action has been under pressure in 2026 and may remain so indefinitely. However, there are forces in play suggesting this company is metamorphosing from its legacy self.

Once an important but niche player in tech, it is transforming into a blue-chip tech leader central to AI infrastructure. Investors know the firm is becoming central to AI; the next catalyst for share prices is likely to be the business ramp it drives.

Oracle's Explosive Growth Is Back-Ended

Oracle’s AI revenue surge is back-ended. While 2026 results are arguably tepid relative to other AI plays, its backlog continues to swell.

Like “The Blob” of old-school science fiction, this company is digesting long-term contracts, some with front-loaded payments for GPU hardware, and is about to grow exponentially. Most contracts begin delivering revenue in 2027; backlog conversion will accelerate by year’s end and again in the subsequent year, underpinning robust revenue, cash flow, and earnings growth for Oracle.

As it stands, the company’s remaining performance obligation (RPO) grew by 15% sequentially to nearly $640 billion. Up 363% compared to last year, the RPO amounts to seven years' revenue at the projected FY2027 pace and is just the tip of the iceberg. Backlog is expected to grow in subsequent quarters, driving renewals as contracts expire and laying the groundwork for years of highly visible, accelerating growth.

Oracle Outperforms, Guides for Acceleration

Oracle had a solid quarter, with revenue growing by 20.8%, 60 basis points better than expected. Weakness in the Software segment was overlooked, as it was expected and ultimately due to the same trends that are increasing cloud business. Legacy customers are shifting to cloud-based services, which now account for 51.5% of the business and are gaining share quarter over quarter. Cloud business grew by 47%, underpinned by a 47% increase in infrastructure services. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) grew by 10% and is likely to continue improving as inference and automation gain traction.

Margin was another strength. Oracle’s margin was pressured by increased spending tied to its datacenter buildout, but by far less than anticipated, and not enough to offset newly gained revenue leverage and operational efficiencies. The net result was record earnings per share, both GAAP and adjusted, accompanied by a 54% increase in full-year operating income.

The only bad news was that free cash flow was negative, but that is a near-term problem that will sort itself out over time. Negative cash flow is being caused by the datacenter buildout, which is driven by backlog; buildout will slow in subsequent quarters as backlog converts to revenue. The only question is the exact timing of ballooning RPO recognition, and it gets closer by the quarter.

Guidance was another near-term headwind for stock price action. While bullish, including a forecast for sequential growth, year-over-year acceleration, and better-than-expected Q1 earnings, the full-year forecast aligned with expectations, triggering a sell-the-news event.

Cautious Analysts Point to Long-Term Opportunity

The initial analyst response was muted, with many stating concern over spending plans and debt.

The company plans to raise an additional $40 billion in capital this year, including debt and equity, nearly doubling the capital raised in fiscal year 2026.

However, analysts are looking ahead to RPO recognition and visibility, leaving ratings and price targets unchanged.

Trends are positive, including increased coverage, a 78% Buy-side bias to the Moderate Buy rating, and a 50% upside at the consensus.

The consensus target would put this market near record levels; the trends point to an above-consensus price topping out at $400, representing 100% upside.

Market action following the earnings release reflected the impact of near-term headwinds, with the price falling nearly 10% in after-hours trading. The question is what happens next—and a rebound looks likely. The setup suggests ORCL is in the midst of a reversal, underpinned by its AI outlook.

ORCL shares may take a little time to regain traction, but a rebound is likely by summer’s end. Results from other hyperscalers, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), are due by the end of July, and all are expected to reaffirm datacenter and AI spending plans. Longer-term, the 5x P/E multiple versus the 10-year earnings forecast suggests a 500% stock price increase is possible, relative to June’s support target.

Oracle’s biggest risk this year is execution. Backlog is one thing, but converting it into revenue takes time and capital. The capital is a risk on its own, offset to some degree, but still a headwind for profitability this year. Delays and missteps will be reflected in the stock’s price, and the resulting price movements may be exaggerated. Institutions and analysts provide support, but institutional activity has been only modestly bullish over the trailing 12 months and may evaporate in the face of financial distress signals.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.