Why Oracle Stock Topped the Market Today

Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) shares ended the week with a price bump, as the storied database company rose by nearly 3% on Friday. This was on the news that several analysts raised their price targets on the stock in advance of its second quarter of fiscal 2025 earnings release scheduled for next Monday. That price bump was more than sufficient to beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which traded down marginally on the day.

Two thumbs up

That morning, two analysts tracking Oracle stock weighed in with pre-earnings takes on the company, and both increased their price targets. Barclays' Raimo Lenschow now believes the storied tech stock's fair value is $212 per share, where previously he tagged it as being worth $202. Meanwhile, TD Cowen's Derrick Wood has upped his level to $210 per share (formerly $190). Both pundits continue to rate Oracle a buy.

In Wood's latest evaluation, according to reports, the analyst acknowledged that Oracle is a pricey investment these days -- after all, it has risen roughly 80% in value so far this year. However, demand for its products and services continues to be robust, and the company stands in front of encouraging growth opportunities.

Oracle is slated to publish its quarterly earnings at 4 p.m. CST time on Monday. On average, analysts following it are expecting revenue of just over $14.1 billion, which, if met, would represent growth of more than 9% year over year. Per-share earnings are anticipated to land at $1.48 per share, well above the $1.34 of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Understandable optimism

Oracle has a long history of posting growth, not least because it's very adept at expanding its business with new, complementary products and services. This optimism going into quarterly results is entirely justified, in my opinion, and I feel it will be validated by the numbers the company posts on Monday.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $376,143 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,028 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $494,999!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.