Why Oracle Stock Is Gaining

Key Points

Oracle stock is surging as markets rally on news that President Trump called off planned strikes against Iran and will restart negotiations.

The stock is also benefiting from last week's expanded partnership with Alphabet, bringing Google's Gemini AI models to more Oracle customers.

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Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) stock was up 5.3% as of 10:39 p.m. ET Monday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Shares of the tech giant are rising along with most of the market, driven by the possible easing of the War in Iran.

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Easing tensions with Iran lifts markets

On Sunday, President Trump told reporters that he had called off a series of planned strikes against Iran and that a fresh round of negotiations would begin on Monday, renewing hope that an end to the conflict could be found.

This was a stark reversal from just a day earlier, when Trump said that the U.S. was planning the largest attack since WWII. The news led to relief across markets, lowering oil prices and lifting equities.

Oracle's Google AI partnership adds fuel to the rally

Oracle's stock is also riding momentum from last week's announcement of an expanded partnership with Alphabet that will see more Oracle customers gain access to two Google AI models, Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite and Gemini 3.5 Flash. The announcement came just days after Alphabet's latest earnings, which showed strong growth and still massive spending on AI.

Despite the recent momentum, I wouldn't recommend Oracle stock. The company is in the most precarious financial position of any of the major hyperscalers. If the AI market takes a turn, Oracle stock is in real trouble.

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.