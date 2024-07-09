Why Oracle Stock Could Surge 25% by 2025

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

At the end of last month, concerns about a possible U.S. ban of ByteDance’s TikTok led to a small slide for Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) stock. This month, however, Oracle stock has bounced back. TikTok worries no longer affect price performance.

Rather than being at risk of a sharp reversal, shares in this leading enterprise software and cloud computing company may have more room to run than other large and mega-cap tech stocks that have already gone “to the moon” thanks to the generative AI growth trend.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s not as if ORCL is on the verge of making a move akin to that of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) over the next year. However, another 25% move higher within a year is well within the realm of possibility.

Oracle Stock and Fading TikTok Concerns

On June 20, in its latest 10-K annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Oracle disclosed that a ban on TikTok in the United States could adversely affect the company.

By-and-large, this was an already-known by the market. After all, it was back in April that President Biden signed into a law the so-called “TikTok sell-or-ban bill.”

This legislation requires the platform to be banned in the U.S. unless sold to a new owner. However, this June disclosure somewhat renewed concerns about this risk, causing a modest pullback for Oracle stock. Again, this pullback was only temporary, and shares have bounced back.

Analysts, assessing the potential impact of a TikTok ban, determined that it would not necessarily be a major blow for Oracle and its future fiscal performance. For instance, analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that the revenue impact could come in between $370 million and $1.3 billion.

While a wide range, this suggests that, at worst, a ban would lead to a 2.24% decline in Oracle’s yearly revenue, based on FY 2025 forecasts. More importantly, burgeoning generative AI-related demand for cloud infrastructure services could counter the revenue hit from a TikTok ban.

Initial AI Success Marks Only the Start

Speaking of rising gen AI demand for cloud infrastructure, this factor is part and parcel to my bull case for Oracle stock. While ORCL’s 2023 gains can be attributed to “AI mania,” so far this year, it has become clear that Oracle’s initial success capitalizing on this trend marks only the start.

Largely, because of Oracle’s formation of partnership agreements with major players in the AI space over the past few months.

A good example is Oracle’s partnership deal with Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), announced back in April. At the time, investors were focusing more on this partnership’s potential positive impact on Palantir’s commercial sales growth.

However, this arrangement, which entails making the AI software company’s various platforms becoming available on Oracle’s distributed cloud, is a major win for Oracle as well.

More recently, Oracle has locked down a multicloud partnership with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud unit. Oracle also recently inked a cloud infrastructure deal with ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

As AI-related growth keeps having an outsized impact on Oracle’s overall growth, the company appears poised to meet, or even beat, expectations in the quarters ahead. Here’s how that could translate into another 25% pop for ORCL.

Bottom Line: Buy Before the Next Big Breakout

Admittedly, a 25% surge for Oracle shares isn’t likely to happen in the immediate future. Now trading near its 52-week high, don’t be surprised either if the stock experiences another brief pullback.

However, between now and next summer, shares could top $180 per share, around 25% above current price levels.

Although Oracle reported a slight earnings miss last quarter, management expects more stellar results in the coming quarters. If this plays out, by 2025 there will likely be increased confidence that the trend continues into the fiscal year ending May 2026.

For that fiscal year, forecasts call for earnings of around $7.21 per share. Applying a 25x multiple, slightly above but in line with ORCL’s current valuation, and you get to $180 per share.

Hence, whether at today’s prices, or on any weakness, you may want to scoop up Oracle stock, ahead of the next big breakout.

