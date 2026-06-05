Why Ondas Stock Zoomed 32% Higher in May

Key Points

Ondas is soaring after upgrading its full-year 2026 guidance.

The company is aggresively rolling up the autonomous drone market, and using a bunch of stock to do it.

Shares look expensive despite this rapid growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Ondas ›

Shares of Ondas (NASDAQ: ONDS) ballooned 32% higher in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock soared after reporting strong quarterly earnings on May 14th, highlighting its rapid growth in the autonomous drones and secure wireless network market. Over the last year, the stock is up 570%.

Here's why Ondas stock was rising yet again in May, and whether you should get in on the party and buy some shares yourself.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Rapid growth and new contract wins

Ondas operates as a drone provider, but with a twist: its systems are entirely automated. These automated drones can be used for many purposes, such as routine system checks without a human operator. It is actually the first company to get full authorization to sell this type of drone system in the United States.

Last quarter, Ondas' revenue grew by more than 10x to $50 million, making it one of the fastest-growing companies in the world. This is mainly due to its many acquisitions in the defense space, including drone technologies, drone detection systems, artificial intelligence (AI) software, and even a stratospheric balloon company.

Ondas has financed these acquisitions with its soaring stock price, while also raising capital for its own balance sheet through equity raises. At the end of last quarter, it had $1.48 billion in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet.

Investors see this aggressive roll-up strategy as the best way to play the drone defense market, which is growing like gangbusters. Ondas is guiding to $390 million in revenue this year, a 670% increase from the previous year.

Time to buy Ondas stock?

The headline growth figures for Ondas will make you salivate. From an investor's perspective, we need to provide context on the total dilution incurred to finance these deals. Over the last 12 months, Ondas has generated $97 million in revenue, up 500% year-over-year. However, revenue per share -- which takes into account shareholder dilution from equity raises -- is up much less, at 97%. This is still solid growth, but nowhere near as explosive as its nominal figures would suggest.

What's more, Ondas trades at a market cap of $5.4 billion and a forward price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 13.8, which is still expensive, especially given that Ondas is financing its growth through share issuance and is not profitable today. While the stock has been red hot in recent months, investors should stay away from Ondas stock for the time being.

Should you buy stock in Ondas right now?

Before you buy stock in Ondas, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ondas wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,342,065!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ondas. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.