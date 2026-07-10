Why OKLO Is Betting Big on the Future of Nuclear Isotopes

Oklo Inc.’s OKLO isotopes business is becoming an important part of its advanced nuclear platform, with a focus on building a reliable U.S. supply of critical radioisotopes. These isotopes are used in cancer diagnosis and treatment, advanced manufacturing, scientific research, space exploration and national security. Demand is growing rapidly, while global supply remains constrained because many important isotopes are sourced overseas or produced in aging facilities.

To address this supply gap, OKLO is creating an integrated isotope production platform using multiple approaches, including reprocessing existing materials and producing fresh isotopes in purpose-built reactors. By sourcing material through U.S. and international waste partnerships, the company aims to process waste into valuable isotopes while reducing reliance on fragile foreign supply chains. Its Idaho Radiochemistry Laboratory is expected to support early isotope output and operational learning.

OKLO’s long-term strategy involves a phased rollout across multiple sites. The Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas has received DOE approval for its Documented Safety Analysis, moving it into final pre-startup review, with readiness review and startup approval remaining. After approval, Groves can move toward fuel loading, startup testing and first criticality, targeted for July 2026. The multi-reactor isotope foundry in Idaho and Advanced Fuel Center in Tennessee are expected to support commercial-scale isotope production and fuel-cycle integration.

While OKLO is pursuing a vertically integrated strategy, rising isotope demand is creating opportunities for companies with existing nuclear expertise, medical-isotope capabilities and global supply networks. These players could benefit as healthcare, research, industrial and security applications require more dependable isotope availability.

Other Companies Tapping Isotope Demand

BWX Technologies BWXT is strengthening its role in nuclear materials and isotope production, including medical isotopes such as Mo-99 and actinium-225. BWX Technologies benefits from government partnerships and a secure domestic supply chain. As isotope demand rises, BWX Technologies is positioned as a strategic U.S. supplier.

Meanwhile, Sotera Health SHC, through its Nordion business, is a major supplier of cobalt-60 used in cancer treatment and medical sterilization. Sotera Health supports global healthcare needs through an established distribution network and long-term customer ties. With supply constraints continuing, Sotera Health remains well placed in the isotope market.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

Shares of Oklo have lost some 12% over the past year, underperforming the industry's growth.

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OKLO currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.00 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 24 brokerage firms.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Sotera Health Company (SHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.