Why NXP Semiconductors Could Be the AI Stock Everyone Is Missing

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) is among the most undervalued AI stocks, given its structural significance and long-term opportunity. While important today for cooling, networking, and power distribution, it is absolutely critical for AI's future: physical applications.

NXP Semiconductor’s mixed-signal products bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds, enabling quick responses to real-world stimuli.

In its earliest phases, physical AI will be the largest and fastest-growing AI market, encompassing automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and mobility markets.

NXP Semiconductor’s partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) highlights its structural importance. The two are working collaboratively on a unified architecture linking hardware and software into a brain/nervous system arrangement.

NVIDIA provides the brainpower while NXP Semiconductors provides the nervous system, enabling real-time responses at the edge, where physical AI will operate.

In this scenario, NXPI stock deserves a premium that has yet to be priced in. As it stands, the stock trades around 18x its current-year and 9x its 2030 forecasts, suggesting a solid double-digit near-term upside and, at minimum, triple-digit longer-term upside.

NXP Semiconductors Builds Momentum in 2026

NXP Semiconductors' Q2 results reflected industry- and company-specific strengths, with 19.5% growth outpacing analysts' high bar and underpinned by growth across all segments and regions. Communications was strongest, up by 41% year-over-year, but IoT/Industrial was also robust at 38%, followed by smaller gains in Automotive and Mobile.

Automotive is the core segment, accounting for more than half of Q2 revenue, and is supported by factors such as increasing reliance on semiconductors in vehicle operations. The number of chips per car has more than doubled over the past decade and is expected to continue expanding over the next few years.

Margin news was also solid, with gains seen throughout the report. Earnings grew in the double digits, outpacing revenue growth and consensus estimates, prompting management to raise guidance. The guidance increase is significant, with Q3 revenue and earnings forecasts above MarketBeat’s reported consensus and potentially weak given market dynamics.

SK hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) is on track to ramp shipments of its HBM4 products as early as the current quarter, unlocking the GPU supply bottleneck and demand for NXPI’s GPU-adjacent products.

And analysts are responding favorably. The first updates to appear following the report include a reaffirmed rating and price target from Needham & Company compounded by a price target increase from Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley analysts cited core strengths and pipeline updates, which improved visibility and NXP’s ability to meet long-term goals. Morgan Stanley’s new price target of $338 is about 10% better than the consensus, which forecasts approximately 25% upside as of late July.

Capital Return and Institutional Ownership Limit Downside Risk

NXPI’s stock remains in a technical downtrend, but it is coming to an end. The technical factors suggest the bottom has been reached while institutional activity limits downside risk. MarketBeat data reveal that the group owns more than 90% of the stock and is accumulating in 2026. The likely outcome is that they continue buying shares while the discount remains so large, confirming support at the $240 level. The $240 level is significant as it is the bottom of an open price gap and the last reasonable price level since this market broke to fresh highs. It is a likely target for strong technical support and a launch pad for future rallies.

NXPI’s dividend is among the reasons for institutional support. Not only does it yield a sufficient 1.5% with shares near the critical support level, but it is a reliable payment with potential for increase. NXPI’s newly found revenue leverage drives ample cash flow, setting the stage for distribution increases that may be announced by year’s end.

Share buybacks are also in play, helping to offset the impact of dilutive activities. Meanwhile, the balance sheet reflects an improving capital position, with cash and assets increasing, offsetting increases in liabilities, and equity growing. Equity improved by approximately 18% year-over-year, contrary to the relatively unchanged share price.

Geopolitical Risks Drive Volatility in NXPI Stock Price

NXP Semiconductors' biggest risk this year lies in geopolitical tensions and trade relations. Tariffs and trade disruptions are impacting input costs and demand, but have so far failed to derail the company’s growth. With this in play, the stock price is susceptible to macroeconomic news, which may trigger or amplify stock price corrections. The primary catalysts are global shifts in computing demand, with software-defined operations driving growth across segments. Software-defined operations encompass applications in which computer technology performs functions previously handled by analog systems, including IoT, edge computing, and autonomous vehicles.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.