Why Nvidia Stock Fell Today

Key Points

Nvidia is becoming increasingly tied to OpenAI's success.

With the AI model developer burning through cash, Nvidia's risks are rising.

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Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) sank on Monday following reports that the chipmaker was in discussions to guarantee financing for a colossal data center project.

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The costs of the AI buildout boom are mounting

Nvidia is in talks to provide a $250 billion financial guarantee for a 10-gigawatt data center project in Ohio, according to The Wall Street Journal.

One of Nvidia's largest customers, artificial intelligence (AI) model builder OpenAI, is reportedly attempting to lease the site, which is being developed by a subsidiary of Japanese investment giant SoftBank.

Nvidia is also reportedly evaluating a separate deal to finance OpenAI's purchase of its AI chips, which could amount to another $350 billion.

Red flags are waving

News of these potential financing deals is making investors increasingly uncomfortable.

So-called circular financing deals occur when a supplier helps its customers pay for goods or services that they might not otherwise be able to afford.

At first, these arrangements can boost the supplier's sales. But over time, the supplier becomes increasingly tied to its customers' fate.

That's a legitimate concern for Nvidia and its shareholders. Despite its stunning growth, OpenAI remains deeply unprofitable. And competition among AI model developers intensifies by the day.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.