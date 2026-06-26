Why Nuclear ETFs Are Emerging as a Compelling Investment Theme

The long-term outlook for renewables and other low-carbon energy sources, especially nuclear power, is increasingly bullish. As economies increasingly prioritize energy independence to enhance energy security and technology companies seek reliable, clean electricity to power energy-intensive AI data centers, nuclear energy is emerging as an increasingly attractive solution.

Against this backdrop, nuclear energy is regaining prominence, strengthening its investment case and fueling renewed investor interest. China's rapid expansion of nuclear capacity, coupled with President Trump's push to revitalize the U.S. nuclear industry, is strengthening the long-term outlook for the sector and reinforcing the investment case for nuclear energy.

China's rapid nuclear expansion stands in sharp contrast to that of the United States. Per OilPrice.com, during the time it took the United States to complete just one new nuclear plant, Plant Vogtle, China added an astounding 34 gigawatts of nuclear capacity. Against the backdrop of the widening gap between the United States and China in nuclear capacity expansion, President Trump's focus on making nuclear energy a cornerstone of his energy agenda could create a more supportive policy environment, generating structural tailwinds for increased investment and long-term industry growth.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are also emerging as a national priority, with growing recognition of their potential to strengthen energy security. SMRs are emerging as a promising solution in addressing challenges of high costs and project management. This could help nuclear plants become smaller, simpler and easier to construct.

AI Is Becoming Nuclear Energy's Biggest Growth Catalyst

As companies ramp up investments in AI, the demand for data centers is soaring. Data centers are energy-intensive, with AI applications consuming much more energy than traditional computing. As a result, most tech giants are shifting toward renewable energy to meet their growing needs.

As quoted on another article on OilPrice.com,hyperscalers are projected to invest nearly $800 billion in data center infrastructure this year, expected to drive a sharp increase in energy demands. As power demand is expected to accelerate further, relying solely on intermittent renewable sources such as solar and wind may not be sufficient to meet the growing energy needs. Nuclear power is increasingly emerging as the clean, dependable, always-on energy source capable of supporting the AI era and the modern digital economy.

Additionally, as quoted on the abovementioned article, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration plans to accelerate the deployment of nuclear power by introducing a $17.5 billion low-interest loan program to help utilities finance purchases of Westinghouse Electric's AP1000 reactors. This signals stronger policy support for the domestic nuclear industry.

Power Your Portfolio With Nuclear-Focused ETFs

With an increasing focus on nuclear energy, these ETFs present a compelling long-term portfolio play, offering investors an efficient way to capitalize on the sector’s growing momentum.

Investors can consider First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF RCTR, VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF NLR, Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF NUKZ, Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF URAN, Global X Uranium ETF URA and ALPS Nautilus SMR, Nuclear & Technology ETF SMRF.

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VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR): ETF Research Reports

Global X Uranium ETF (URA): ETF Research Reports

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ): ETF Research Reports

Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (URAN): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF (RCTR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.