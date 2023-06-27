Why Nio Stock Raced Higher Today

What happened

From June 15 through Monday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) ended each trading session lower than where they had finished the day before. On Tuesday, however, the China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker broke that streak. A top Chinese official provided an auspicious outlook on the nation's economy for the second quarter, and the market took note.

As of the market close, shares of Nio were up 11.1%.

So what

Speaking at a meeting of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, Premier Li Qiang projected that China's economy will grow at a faster clip in Q2 than the 4.5% rate at which it grew in Q1, and further asserted that it's on track to achieve annual growth of approximately 5%.

Beyond Qiang's overall bullish view of China's economy, investors are putting the pedal to the metal with regard to buying Nio's stock due to his focus on clean-energy-related companies. According to Reuters, Qiang said during his speech:

"We will launch more practical and effective measures in expanding the potential of domestic demand, activating market vitality, promoting coordinated development, accelerating green transition, and promoting high-level opening to the outside world."

Now what

It's little surprise that Qiang's optimistic outlook for the remainder of 2023 has boosted investors' enthusiasm. The bull case for Nio's stock is predicated on the belief that the EV maker's sales will accelerate as it launches new models. However, the company has failed to live up to expectations recently. In May, Nio reported 6,155 vehicle deliveries, a 12.4% decrease from the 7,024 it delivered in May 2022.



While Qiang's forecast is hopeful, investors should take it with a grain of salt, and focus on the company's monthly delivery numbers. Faster economic growth in China could be great for the EV company, but if Nio is unable to secure more customers amid that growth, it would represent a yellow flag for investors.

