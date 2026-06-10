Why Newmont Stock Slumped on Wednesday

Key Points

Newmont stock is losing its shine after a torrid run-up in one year.

The gold miner's muted 2026 guidance makes it highly sensitive to gold prices.

10 stocks we like better than Newmont ›

Shares of Newmont (NYSE: NEM) slumped on Wednesday, tanking 5.9% by the market's closing.

Gold prices are falling, but there's a reason why the gold stock is falling even faster.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why is gold falling so much?

U.S. inflation topped 4% in May for the first time since April 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising oil and gas prices amid escalating Middle East tensions were largely to blame for high inflation.

Higher inflation makes Federal Reserve interest rate cuts less likely. This hurts precious metals like gold, which lose their appeal compared to interest-bearing bonds when interest rates stay elevated.

Gold prices have already dropped substantially in recent weeks. They extended their decline on Wednesday, falling more than 4% to below $4,100 per ounce, or levels last seen in November 2025.

Gold producers like Newmont, which generate revenue and profits from extracting and selling gold, take the biggest beating when gold prices fall.

Why is Newmont stock crashing?

Newmont stock has tumbled 20% in just one month, as of this writing. While commodity stocks are notoriously volatile, the drop comes despite Newmont's robust operational showing as the largest U.S. gold producer. It generated a record quarterly free cash flow of $3.1 billion in the first quarter and doubled its share buyback program, authorizing an additional $6 billion.

The problem is that Newmont expects 2026 gold production to fall to 5.3 million ounces from 5.7 million ounces in 2025 because of planned sequencing at two mines and lower expected grades at another. Moreover, it expects its all-in-sustaining costs to climb significantly this year.

This combination leaves the gold stock particularly vulnerable to gold prices now. If prices fall further, the trifecta of lower output, higher costs, and weaker pricing could deeply hurt its profits and cash flows.

Should you buy stock in Newmont right now?

Before you buy stock in Newmont, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Newmont wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,038!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,277,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 10, 2026.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.