Why Newmont Stock Bumped Higher Today

Key Points

They will occupy the CFO, COO, and CTO offices.

All three are company veterans.

10 stocks we like better than Newmont ›

In contrast to the broader market, Newmont (NYSE: NEM) stock was a gainer on Tuesday. The precious metals miner booked a gain of nearly 3% on the day, in contrast to the S&P 500 index's 0.6% slide, on the back of a comprehensive yet seemingly smooth set of transitions in the C-Suite.

Changes at the top

Just after market close on Monday, Newmont announced the appointment of a new CFO, COO, and CTO. All appointments are effective on Wednesday, July 1.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The incoming CFO is Brian Tabolt, a company veteran who served as its chief accounting officer and its group head, finance. He joined Newmont in 2021 and, at one point, served as its interim CFO. Previous to his time at the miner, he served as chief accounting officer at brewer Molson Coors.

Mark Rodgers is to be the new COO, and he's also a current Newmont executive. Having joined the company in 2020, he's held a variety of managerial roles, including his current position as managing director for Africa and Asia Pacific.

Finally, the CTO-to-be is David Thornton, the company's current managing director, Americas. Of the three new leaders, he has had the longest tenure at Newmont, joining in 2016. Prior to his time there, he held engineering and managerial positions at other mining companies, including Barrick Mining.

Marching orders

In the press release touting the new appointments, Newmont wrote that they bolster its "ability to execute its strategy with clarity and focus."

"With strong alignment across operations, finance and technical functions, the company is well positioned to improve performance, maintain cost discipline, execute effectively and deliver long-term value for shareholders," it added.

For shareholders, it's encouraging not only that the company seems to be effecting a trio of smooth transitions, but also that it has a deep enough "bench" within its ranks to promote from its own workforce. Now we'll see how effective the reconstructed top management team can be.

Should you buy stock in Newmont right now?

Before you buy stock in Newmont, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Newmont wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $440,440!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,950!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 16, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.