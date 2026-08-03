Why Newell Brands Stock Keeps Rising

Key Points

Tariff refunds helped Newell Brands deliver second-quarter profits that were sharply higher than Wall Street expected.

Much more gains could lie ahead for shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than Newell Brands ›

Shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) furthered their recent rally on Monday, as analysts grow more bullish on the Sharpie maker's turnaround prospects.

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A return to growth

Newell Brands' second-quarter net sales rose 3% year-over-year to $2 billion. That marked the first time in more than four years that the company generated positive sales growth.

Core sales, which exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign-currency fluctuations, grew 2.3%.

"The improvement was broad-based across the portfolio and reflects stronger innovation, higher levels of advertising and promotional support, and vastly improved go-to-market capabilities we have built over the past several years," CEO Chris Peterson said.

Tariff refunds helped to further boost Newell Brands' profits. Its adjusted operating income jumped 56% to $324 million, while its adjusted earnings per share climbed 75% to $0.42.

Management also lifted its full-year earnings per share guidance to between $0.73 and $0.77, up from a prior forecast of $0.56 to $0.60.

Analysts see more gains ahead

The results prompted Canaccord Genuity to reiterate its buy rating on Newell Brands' stock and boost its share price target from $9 to $11.

The investment bank's new price forecast indicates potential gains of more than 70% for investors buying shares today.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.