Why Netflix Stock Fell This Past Week

Key Points

Netflix posted respectable gains in sales and profit in the second quarter.

Yet shareholders are questioning management's reasoning for sharing engagement data less frequently.

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Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) sank last week on concerns that the streaming giant's leadership team was becoming less transparent with investors.

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Q2 results weren't the issue

Netflix's revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.6 billion in the second quarter, fueled by gains in membership and advertising sales, along with streaming plan price increases.

Management noted that the video platform's view hours increased 2% in the first half of 2026 compared to 1.5% in 2025, despite the draw of the Winter Olympics and the World Cup offered by other TV and streaming networks.

All told, Netflix's operating income and earnings per share climbed 11% to $4.2 billion and $0.80, respectively.

Declining transparency is disconcerting to investors

Netflix narrowed its full-year revenue outlook to $51 billion to $51.4 billion, signifying growth of 13% to 14%. This guidance includes a forecast for ad revenue to double to $3 billion.

The company also expects operating margin to rise to 31.5% from 29.5% in 2025. Operating income, in turn, is projected to rise by more than 20%.

Importantly, Netflix said member engagement remains "healthy," driven by the success of popular original series such as I Will Find You and Swapped.

Yet investors were perplexed by management's decision to reduce the frequency of its closely followed "What We Watched" reports from twice a year to once a year, beginning in 2027.

If engagement trends are strong, why stop reporting viewership data?

Netflix says it wants to focus investors' attention on revenue growth, improving profitability, and free cash flow generation.

But experienced investors know that when a company stops sharing key data, it's usually because its performance in those metrics is weakening.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.