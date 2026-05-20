Why Netflix and the NFL Could Be a Perfect Match

Key Points

Netflix is focused on becoming an entertainment ecosystem.

This would include live events, sports, video podcasts, and gaming.

Its shares are down 26% in the past year despite a positive long-term outlook.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is gradually embracing live events as part of its larger growth and engagement strategy. From high-profile boxing matches to famous climbers scaling skyscrapers, some Netflix events have landed flawlessly, while others have left viewers groaning over a lackluster experience.

The streaming service recently announced it will host five NFL games in this upcoming season, marking a bold step into the live entertainment space. The crown jewels of the sporting events industry in the U.S. are, without a doubt, NFL games. The NFL is consistently the most-watched league among Americans.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

NFL fans are loyal and eager to watch their favorite teams, which means this partnership could boost subscriber numbers, ad revenue, and Netflix's opportunities in the sports industry. One game is a gimmick, but five NFL games mean new subscribers will stay for the long haul.

The risk lies in viewers' happiness. Any technical difficulties, latency, or outages will prompt NFL viewers on Netflix to make their complaints heard. This is an opportunity and a challenge for Netflix, which needs to prove it is ready for the bright lights of professional football.

For investors, buying Netflix now before football season begins could be the right move. The stock is down more than 26% in the past year as of this writing. Netflix's trailing P/E ratio is also below 30, so the stock is reasonably priced at the moment.

If the five-game deal is a success, the Netflix and NFL partnership could be a substantial step forward in Netflix's quest to remain the most dominant streaming platform and a major new growth engine.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $481,750!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,352,457!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 990% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 20, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.