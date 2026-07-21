Why Nebius Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Nvidia has made a large investment in Nebius.

The two companies have joined forces to accelerate the AI boom.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) surged on Tuesday after Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) disclosed a sizable stake in the cloud infrastructure specialist.

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Backed by an AI leader

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nvidia said it owns 22,256,412 shares of Nebius via common stock and prefunded warrants. That amounts to a 9.3% equity stake in the data center operator, currently valued at about $5 billion.

Nvidia and Nebius announced a strategic partnership in March. The two companies are working together to deploy high-performance cloud computing infrastructure geared toward artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

"Nebius is building an AI cloud designed for the agentic era, fully integrated from silicon to software and powered by Nvidia's next-generation accelerated compute," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at the time. "Together, we are scaling the cloud to meet the surging global demand for intelligence."

The tech giants have an insatiable appetite for compute

Nvidia isn't the only AI leader Nebius has partnered with. The neocloud provider has announced multibillion-dollar infrastructure deals with tech titans like Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

In all, Nebius has already secured over $40 billion in contracted revenue from its customers. With the AI boom still in its early innings, that figure is set to grow far larger in the coming years.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.