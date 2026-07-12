Why Nebius Rocketed 230% in the First Half of 2026

Key Points

Nebius received an investment from Nvidia, and announced large computing deals with reputable customers.

The company's May earnings report delivered a big beat to expectations.

GPU rental pricing remained strong on the spot market, actually increasing over the Fall.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Shares of European AI neocloud Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS) rallied 229.9% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

It was a stellar first half of the year for most hardware and semiconductor stocks involved with artificial intelligence build-out. However, Nebius outperformed all of the other AI "neoclouds" due to its strong execution, large contract wins, and new AI-related acquisitions.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Oh, and the investment by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the company didn't hurt either.

Nebius lands big contracts, impressing Wall Street

Nebius has transformed into an AI neocloud over the past few years. Given that we are in the relatively early stages of the AI era, these stocks tend to react to large contract wins, as such deals help "de-risk" their current infrastructure build-out.

Nebius landed a few such deals during the first half. In January, the company was selected by the Israel Innovation Authority to build out the country's national supercomputer. Israel is perhaps the most technologically advanced place in the world outside of Silicon Valley and China. Hence, Nebius's winning the contract through a competitive bidding process is a strong endorsement.

Nebius also won a monster $27 billion, multi-year contract from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in March. Meta was already a Nebius customer, although on a much smaller scale. However, the five-year compute deal beginning in 2027 is significantly larger, and the news helped catapult Nebius' shares higher.

Nebius also received accolades on the investment side, as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) agreed to invest $2 billion into the company. As part of the deal, Nebius will gain early access to the latest Nvidia architectures, and Nvidia will help Nebius deploy five gigawatts of Nvidia-based capacity by 2030.

Nvidia had already invested the same amount on similar terms in Nebius rival CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) in January, so Nebius "evened the score" in a sense by landing this deal. Furthermore, Nvidia's backing seemed to increase the probability that Nvidia would help Nebius find customers and raise capital. The expanded Meta Platforms deal actually occurred just after the Nvidia announcement, so the Nvidia commitment to Nebius may have been a catalyst.

These big deals paved the way for Nebius's blowout earnings report in mid-May. In its first quarter, revenue surged 684% year over year, trouncing expectations. At the same time, the company's adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) flipped from a $54 million loss to a $130 million profit.

Not only did the quarter's results impress, but CEO Arkady Volozh also noted that demand for compute was still vastly outstripping supply, suggesting strong results ahead. That dovetails with research firm SemiAnalysis's April data, which showed older Nvidia H100 rental pricing had increased by some 40% in March compared with October.

A major fear for neocloud companies like Nebius is that older GPUs will depreciate and lose value as newer chips enter the market. So, the fact that older GPUs' rental prices were not only not decreasing but actually increasing is a strong sign that older GPUs hold their value. A longer useful life for each Nvidia chip thereby increases the value Nebius and other neoclouds will reap from their massive current investments, and therefore the value of their stocks.

Nebius looks frothy, but not on 2027 estimates

After its first-half run, Nebius trades at a frothy-looking 16.4 times this year's average revenue estimate; however, that price-to-sales ratio compresses to just five times the average 2027 revenue estimate for the company, and just three times the most optimistic analysts' estimate.

That's actually a very reasonable valuation, although it implies a more-than-tripling of revenue next year, even in the average estimate. Therefore, investors need to hope Nebius's revenue trajectory continues on its hockey-stick like path, and that it can sell its compute profitably. Recent results and GPU rental pricing appear encouraging on that front; however, if the AI demand story changes in any material way, Nebius' current high valuation could cause the stock to experience a significant pullback.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,679!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,805!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 929% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 12, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.