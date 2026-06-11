Why Navan Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Navan helps people book flights and hotels in minutes.

Customers are flocking to its travel platform to save time and money.

10 stocks we like better than Navan ›

Shares of Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) rose on Thursday after the business travel and expense management leader announced impressive growth metrics.

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AI-driven gains

Navan's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform makes it easier for travelers to book flights, hotels, restaurants, and rental vehicles. It also helps employees submit expenses and get reimbursed faster.

This ability to save people and businesses time and money is fueling Navan's growth.

Gross booking volume -- the total dollar value of travel accommodations facilitated by Navan's platform -- soared 50% year over year to $3.1 billion in the quarter ended April 30.

Additionally, payment volume -- the aggregate value of transactions completed via Navan-issued cards -- climbed 29% to $1.3 billion.

Navan's revenue, in turn, surged 40% to $220 million.

"We are executing exceptionally well and leveraging our proprietary, AI-led platform to deliver an unmatched customer experience at scale, seamlessly orchestrating human and AI agents," CEO Ariel Cohen said. "We are not just building the best travel agency on the planet; we are working to define the future of travel."

All told, Navan's adjusted operating income increased eightfold to $24 million, as its margin improved to 11% from 2% in the year-ago period.

Raised guidance

These robust results prompted Navan to boost its full-year financial forecast.

Management now sees revenue rising by 30% to between $907 million and $913 million, up from a prior forecast of 24% growth. Navan also projects adjusted operating income of $76 million to $80 million.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.