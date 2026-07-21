Why MSCI Stock Is Plummeting Lower Today

Key Points

MSCI grew sales and adjusted earnings per share by 12% and 19%.

However, expense guidance for 2026 spooked the market, which is already wary of the potential for AI disruption.

Trading at its most reasonable valuation since 2019, though, MSCI may deserve a look from investors.

10 stocks we like better than MSCI ›

Shares of global index and analytics provider MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) are down 10% today as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings that disappointed the market.

While sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 12% and 19%, respectively, these totals came in shy of Wall Street's expectations. Making matters worse, MSCI slightly raised its 2026 expense guidance as it integrates its new acquisition, First Street, a climate-risk modeling firm.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Ultimately, I don't think today's results are anything to panic about, and I think the market's reaction might be overdone. While MSCI may have previously been priced for perfection in recent years -- frequently trading above 40 times free cash flow (FCF) from 2020 to 2024 -- it currently trades at a much more reasonable 29 times FCF. At this valuation, I think MSCI's Q2 results were perfectly fine, maybe not world-beating, but fine.

The biggest issue facing MSCI stock is probably the same one facing the vast majority of stocks: how will it survive in a world of AI? Independent and/or AI indexing both pose the potential to undermine MSCI. Similarly, AI could take over some of the analytics capabilities that MSCI's asset-management customers typically rely on. That said, MSCI's mega-clients would need to build massive in-house capabilities, incur significant switching costs, and face various legal risks to deploy their own solutions and replace MSCI, which I don't see as particularly likely or imminent.

Anchored by these sticky core index and analytics operations -- and the growth potential tied to its private assets, sustainability, ESG, and climate analytics businesses -- MSCI could prove to be a steady-Eddie outperformer going forward. Its P/FCF ratio of 29 is the lowest it has been since 2019, yet MSCI has grown sales, EPS, and dividend payments by 13%, 15%, and 18% annually over the last five years, which doesn't scream "disruption" to me just yet. I'd argue that MSCI is worth a long look for buy-and-hold investors, as it is one of hundreds of stocks being preliminarily punished by AI disruption.

Should you buy stock in MSCI right now?

Before you buy stock in MSCI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MSCI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $364,562!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,247,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MSCI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.