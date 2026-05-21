Why Is MSCI (MSCI) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for MSCI (MSCI). Shares have lost about 4.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MSCI due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for MSCI Inc before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

MSCI Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

MSCI delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.55 per share, up 13.8% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.41%. The reported quarter’s operating revenues came in at $850.8 million, up 14.1% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 2.01%.



Strength in asset-based fees, along with steady growth in recurring subscription revenues, powered the top line. Profitability also improved, with operating margin expanding to 53.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 59.3% in the quarter.

MSCI Shows Broad-Based Growth Across Segments

MSCI’s business momentum was also reflected in its recurring revenue indicators. Total Run Rate at March 31, 2026, was $3.36 billion, up 12.7% year over year, and the total retention rate for the first quarter was 95.4%, essentially steady with the prior-year period. Management pointed to strong sales execution and product momentum across client segments and product lines during the reported quarter. The company emphasized record asset-based-fee Run Rate and strong recurring sales activity, particularly within Index and Analytics.



Index remained the primary growth engine in the first quarter, with segment operating revenues of $496.3 million, up 17.7% year over year. Within the segment, asset-based fees totaled $224.5 million (up 26.6% year over year) while recurring subscription revenues were $254.2 million (up 9% year over year), highlighting a solid mix of usage-linked and subscription-driven revenue streams.



Analytics also posted a healthy quarter, with operating revenues increasing 10.3% to $190.0 million. Growth was supported by recurring subscription revenues of $183.2 million (up 7.9% year over year), while non-recurring revenues rose to $6.8 million (up 183.3% year over year), reflecting a stronger contribution from one-time sales versus the year-ago period.



Sustainability and Climate generated operating revenues of $91.9 million, up 8.6%, supported by recurring subscription revenues of $90.9 million (up 9.9% year over year). All Other – Private Assets contributed operating revenues of $72.6 million, up 7.9% year over year, with recurring subscription revenues of $71.9 million (up 7.6% year over year).

MSCI Expands Margins in Q1

Adjusted EBITDA rose 18.6% year over year to $504.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 59.3% from 57.1% a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA expenses were $346.1 million, up 8.1% year over year, reflecting higher compensation and benefits costs due to higher headcount, as well as elevated severance costs. Total operating expenses increased 6.8% on a year-over-year basis to $393.9 million due to higher compensation costs from a 2.2% increase in headcount.



Operating income increased 21.2% year over year to $456.9 million, with operating margin improving to 53.7% from 50.6% in the year-ago quarter.

MSCI Highlights Cash Flow and Capital Returns

As of March 31, 2026, MSCI had $385.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $515.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Total principal debt outstanding stood at $6.5 billion at March 31, 2026, with management noting a total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.2x on a trailing 12-month basis, within its target range of 3.0x to 3.5x.



Cash generation remained solid. Net cash provided by operating activities was $306.8 million in the reported quarter, while free cash flow increased 3.4% year over year to $278.0 million, reflecting higher cash collections partly offset by higher cash expenses and interest expense.



Shareholder returns were a notable highlight. MSCI repurchased $464 million of stock in the first quarter and through April 20, 2026, totaling 835,591 shares at an average repurchase price of $555.61. The company also paid approximately $150 million in dividends during the quarter and declared a cash dividend of $2.05 per share for the second quarter of 2026, payable May 29, 2026.

MSCI Maintains 2026 Outlook

For 2026, MSCI maintained its guidance framework. The company continues to expect operating expenses of $1.490-$1.530 billion and adjusted EBITDA expenses of $1.305-$1.335 billion.



Interest expense is projected at $274-$280 million, while capital expenditures are expected to be $160-$170 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities is guided to $1.640-$1.690 billion, with free cash flow projected at $1.470-$1.530 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, MSCI has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, MSCI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

MSCI is part of the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. Over the past month, Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS), a stock from the same industry, has gained 4.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Cohen & Steers reported revenues of $145.64 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.3%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares with $0.75 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Cohen & Steers is expected to post break-even earnings per share, indicating a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed 0% over the last 30 days.

Cohen & Steers has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.