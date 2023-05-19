Why Monro Stock Was Sliding This Week

What happened

A disappointing earnings report and some notable changes in governance were dinging the stock of auto parts retailer Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO). They helped drive the company's shares down by almost 9% as of early morning Friday week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

It's rare for a stock to get hot after it posts a lackluster set of quarterly figures, and Monro was not an exception. On Thursday it published its earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023; despite same-store sales rising at a nearly 5% clip in the face of macroeconomic challenges, net income saw quite a notable drop.

Additionally, the auto parts retailer missed analyst estimates not only on the top and bottom lines, but also with its first-quarter revenue guidance. Investors can absorb misses on trailing earnings, but disappointment with future periods is often far more dispiriting.

Meanwhile, changes are afoot with both Monro's shareholder structure and its board of directors. The company is eliminating its Class C preferred shares; stockholders of this class will have their securities converted into Monro common stock at a rate of 1 to more than 61.

The company estimates that if all Class C preferred stock is converted, this will constitute over 2% of its total equity value. While that isn't especially dilutive it does affect the value of the existing common stock, at least mildly. This likely compounded the disappointment some investors were feeling about the quarterly figures.

Now what

Regarding its board of directors, Monro announced a "board declassification plan," in which it will eliminate the rather oddball two-class structure of the board (the pair are elected to two-year terms in alternating years). In lieu of that, it's instituting a far more standard single-class system, with each board member being elected to a one-year term.

10 stocks we like better than Monro

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Monro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.