Why Monday.com Stock Popped Today

Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were moving higher today after the cloud software customer-resource management (CRM) company posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. It also raised its guidance for the full year.

As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 11.1% on the news.

Monday.com keeps growing

Monday's recovery from a sharp post-pandemic slide continued today as it delivered another round of strong revenue growth, and its margins continued to improve.

Revenue jumped 34% in the quarter to $236.1 million, easily beating the consensus at $228.8 million. Net-dollar retention rate was 110%, which showed that existing customers increased their spending by 10% on the platform; growth was more driven by new customers. New customers with more than 10 users increased 15% to 49,936 to 57,203.

On the bottom line, adjusted-operating income more than doubled from $16.6 million to $38.4 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.94, up from $0.41, much better than estimates at $0.56. The company also reported its first quarter of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profit.

CEO Eliran Glazer said, "These results demonstrate not only our highly effective execution, but the strong demand we continue to see even through a challenging macroeconomic environment."

What's next for Monday

Looking ahead, Monday.com sees better times ahead, raising its revenue forecast to $956 million to $961 million, up 31% to 32% from a year ago and above its previous range of $942 million to $948 million. That was also better than the analyst consensus at $947.8 million.

Given the better-than-expected results and the guidance hike, it's not surprising to see the stock moving higher, especially in what continues to be a difficult macroclimate for cloud stocks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Monday.com right now?

Before you buy stock in Monday.com, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Monday.com wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $641,864!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Monday.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.