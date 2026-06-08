Why Modine's $4 Billion AI Cooling Deal Could Be a Turning Point

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is creating massive demand for data centers. But powerful AI servers generate enormous amounts of heat, making advanced cooling systems just as important as the chips inside them. That trend is creating a major opportunity for Modine Manufacturing MOD.

The company’s recent long-term capacity agreement with one of its strategic data center customers is expected to generate more than $4 billion in sales between 2027 and 2029. The agreement covers Modine’s Airedale cooling solutions, which are designed to handle the demanding thermal requirements of modern AI infrastructure.

A Strong Vote of Confidence for MOD

The agreement is notable not just for its size but also for its structure.

The AI data center industry is expanding so quickly that many suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand. Instead of waiting for new capacity to come online, hyperscale customers are increasingly helping critical suppliers fund their expansion plans. That is exactly what happened here.

As part of the agreement, Modine received a $165 million upfront payment to support manufacturing investments needed to fulfill future orders. It suggests that the buyer views Modine's cooling technology as important enough to help finance its growth.

Modine can expand production without taking on the full financial burden itself. That reduces execution risk, improves cash flow visibility, and allows management to invest aggressively while preserving balance sheet flexibility.

This agreement is more than a one-time sales win. It serves as validation of Modine's growing importance in the AI ecosystem. For investors, the deal strengthens the case that Modine is evolving beyond its traditional industrial roots. The company is increasingly becoming an infrastructure play on AI data center growth. If demand for AI computing continues to expand as expected, this agreement could mark the beginning of Modine's next phase of growth rather than the peak of its success.

Modine’s AI Cooling Business Accelerating

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, data center cooling revenues surged 158% year over year to more than $400 million. For the full year, data center sales climbed 73% and exceeded $1.1 billion, making it the company's primary growth engine.

Management expects data center revenues to grow another 60% to 80% in fiscal 2027 and believes growth can remain between 50% and 70% beyond that. To support this demand, Modine is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint and expects chiller production capacity to double by the end of fiscal 2027.

The company's latest quarterly results were encouraging. Revenues increased 47% year over year to $954.4 million, while adjusted earnings per share jumped 53% to $1.71, both ahead of expectations.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Peer Check: How are JCI & TT Benefitting From AI Push

Johnson Controls JCI is a major beneficiary of data center cooling and building solutions. Rising demand from AI-driven data center projects helped fuel a 30% organic increase in orders in the last reported quarter and lifted the company's backlog to a record $20 billion. As AI facilities become larger and more power-dense, customers are increasingly demanding advanced thermal management systems, creating opportunities across Johnson Controls’ portfolio of chillers, air handling units, cooling distribution systems and controls. Johnson Controls is also strengthening its competitive position through the acquisition of Alloy Enterprises and its collaboration with NVIDIA, which supports next-generation AI-focused data center infrastructure.

Trane Technologies TT is also emerging as a key player in the AI data center cooling market. Demand for large-scale cooling systems has fueled exceptional growth in its commercial HVAC business, with applied systems orders rising more than 100% year over year and helping lift backlog to a record $10.7 billion. The acquisition of Stellar Energy Americas further strengthens Trane Technologies’ ability to deliver prefabricated cooling solutions, enabling faster deployment of data center projects. Trane Technologies is also expanding its liquid cooling portfolio and collaborating with NVIDIA on thermal management designs for next-generation AI factories, positioning it to benefit from growing AI infrastructure spending.

Modine’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Modine have rallied 107% year to date, handily outperforming the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, Modine trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, above the industry.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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