Why Microsoft Stock Surged Today

Key Points

While AI chip stocks fell today, some top artificial intelligence software names saw bullish momentum.

Microsoft just landed a new 5-year AI deal with Haleon.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock moved higher in Wednesday's trading as investors shifted their positioning when it came to artificial intelligence stocks. The company's share price closed out the day up 3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite moved 0.7% lower.

Investors moved out of AI chip stocks today and bought back into artificial intelligence software plays. In addition to that positive catalyst, Microsoft also scored a new long-term deal.

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Microsoft is seeing bullish momentum as AI software regains favor

While AI chip stocks have enjoyed very strong bullish momentum this year, many leading artificial intelligence software providers have had a rougher go of things. It's possible that the dynamic is in the early stages of shifting.

It's still too early to proclaim that a sustained rotation back into AI software stocks is underway, but trading over the last week has seen top chip stocks give up some ground and investment capital flow into leading software names. Even with the benefit of some recent bullish momentum, Microsoft stock is still down roughly 20.5% year to date -- and sustained recovery for the broader software space could power more big gains for the stock.

Microsoft just landed another big long-term deal

Haleon announced today that it had entered into a new partnership with Microsoft to expand AI and analytics capabilities across its business. The five-year deal sees Haleon expanding its integration of Microsoft 365 Copilot and other tools. Microsoft stock has seen some pullbacks this year due to concerns about Copilot's competitive positioning compared to rival offerings from Anthropic, OpenAI, and other AI leaders, but the company has been landing deals for the service recently that reinforce how strong its position remains in the enterprise software market.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Haleon Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.