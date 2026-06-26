Why Microsoft Stock Rose Today

Key Points

Investors sold out of AI chip stocks in Friday's daily session.

Investment dollars flowed into AI software stocks, and Microsoft saw gains amid the trend.

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Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock gained ground today even as a substantial number of other leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks suffered sell-offs. The company's share price climbed 5.2% in the daily session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 traded roughly flat in the session, and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day's trading down 0.7%.

Investors appear to be reducing exposure to AI chip stocks and increasing holdings in top software players, and that's had a positive impact on Microsoft's valuation. For a bit of additional perspective, the stock is still down roughly 23% year to date even after today's rally.

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Microsoft gains on AI rotation

The AI chip stock trade has been losing some steam recently, but that doesn't mean that investors are entirely giving up on artificial intelligence plays. Instead, money that had been invested in leading semiconductor stocks appears to be shifting into top software names.

Big gains for AI hardware leaders across 2026's trading may now be raising significant valuation concerns, and it looks like investors are now pivoting some of their capital into software players. There wasn't any huge, business-specific news for Microsoft today, but the tech giant saw valuation gains in conjunction with the AI rotation trend.

What's next for Microsoft?

Even after accounting for today's gains, Microsoft stock trades down roughly 31% from its high. While continued rotation into AI software stocks would likely have a bullish impact on the company's share price, it remains to be seen if the trend will continue. Microsoft still looks like a worthwhile long-term investment, but it's possible that appetite for AI stocks as a whole could be shaky in the near term as investors weigh macroeconomic risks and other factors.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.