Why Microsoft Distancing Itself From OpenAI Is a Good Thing for Investors

Key Points

Microsoft recently released its own reasoning AI models.

The tech giant's stock has struggled this year, down more than 13%.

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The marriage between Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and OpenAI started strong, but has since cracked, and the two may end up parting ways completely. If the relationship dissolves entirely, this may actually be good news for Microsoft's investors.

OpenAI's multi-billion-dollar infrastructure agreement with Amazon potentially violated an exclusivity clause with Microsoft. What were once negative feelings behind closed doors have now been reported in the mainstream media, a clear escalation in tensions.

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This spring, Microsoft and OpenAI decided to end their exclusivity agreement and the AGI clause. It's been reported that Microsoft may take legal action over the Amazon deal, but it needs to weigh the cost in terms of both time and money.

In the interim, Microsoft has made considerable efforts to build its own AI infrastructure to reduce its reliance on OpenAI and other third parties. Microsoft now has its own reasoning models and AI agents, and is developing a multifunction super app. All of these AI tools are self-sufficient and do not require any help from OpenAI.

Microsoft has pivoted from betting on the success of OpenAI to betting on its own capabilities and even on the ability of rival Anthropic. The moral of the story is that complete dependency and exclusivity with OpenAI presented a risk in and of itself for Microsoft. Microsoft's investors shouldn't rely on another vendor's success, competence, or trustworthiness. Even still, Microsoft maintains a 27% stake in OpenAI's for-profit business, a stake recently valued at $135 billion. The two are almost inextricably linked, beyond their direct partnership.

Over the long term, Microsoft building its own models and self-sufficient AI infrastructure is a way to fortify its position and ensure Azure stays relevant. The increasing space between Microsoft and OpenAI is good for Microsoft and its investors. It lessens risk by reducing dependency on one outside company, and it gives Microsoft the ability to further control its own AI destiny.

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.