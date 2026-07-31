Why Micron Stock Was Up and Down Today

Key Points

Shares of Micron initially rose after Apple and Amazon released their latest earnings.

Rising interest rates are dragging down growth stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock began the day up, rising as much as 6.4%, before reversing course. Shares are now down 4.1% from the opening bell as of 3:05 p.m. ET on Friday. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%.

Micron's early jump was driven by fresh earnings from Apple and Amazon that showed no plans to shrink spending on memory chips. That wasn't enough to outweigh fear around rising interest rates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Memory spending continues

Just days after Alphabet told investors it had no plans to reduce its capital expenditures, Apple and Amazon reiterated their spending plans, with Amazon upping its 2026 budget to $220 billion. Apple leadership told investors the memory supply crunch that has been fueling Micron and other memory-makers' revenue growth will continue for the foreseeable future.

Interest rates on the rise

After the Federal Reserve announced it would not raise interest rates this week, despite persistent inflation, the bond market has reacted, and rates have reached 19-year highs. Higher rates, whether or not they are driven by the Fed, tend to weigh on stock prices, especially high-growth stocks like Micron.

The bottom line

Micron is likely to see its earnings continue to soar as the supply crunch continues, but I don't think it will last as some believe, and, with that in mind, the valuation is too rich for me.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $394,601!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,197,093!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 31, 2026.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.