Why Micron Stock Rocketed to a Record High Today

Key Points

AI and memory go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Micron's customers are rushing to lock in long-term supply deals.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) surged on Monday after an investment bank's research team highlighted the memory chip leader's staggering artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled growth potential.

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Demand is outstripping supply

The rapid build-out of AI data centers is creating enormous demand for the high-speed memory chips needed to run machine-learning applications. TD Cowen analyst Krish Sankar sees Micron as a prime beneficiary of this global megatrend.

Sankar reiterated his buy rating on the memory chipmaker's stock and boosted his share price forecast from $660 to $1500. His new price target implies potential gains of 38% for investors based on the stock's closing price on Monday.

Sankar expects surging interest in agentic AI to drive demand for memory -- and, by extension, Micron's ability to command high prices for its chips -- well into the second half of 2027.

In turn, Sankar expects Micron to highlight multiyear customer agreements with attractive profit margins when it reports earnings on June 24.

This AI winner has much more room to run

Micron's shares are now up a fortune-building 1,314% over the past half-decade, with more than 800 percentage points of those gains coming in just the last year.

Yet if analysts like Sankar are correct in their forecasts for persistent AI-driven demand for memory and, vitally, corresponding pricing power for Micron, this top semiconductor stock should continue to deliver lucrative returns to its shareholders.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.