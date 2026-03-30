Why Micron Stock Dropped Again Today

Key Points

RBC thinks Micron has a bright future into at least 2027.

Micron's customers, its peers -- and Micron itself -- are sowing the seeds for price declines beyond that.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock has been dropping more or less steadily the past two weeks -- ever since earnings, in fact. The shares paused their slide Friday -- but then resumed falling again on Monday, and as of 11:50 a.m. ET are down another 5.6%.

The question is why -- especially in light of the vote of support Micron got just this morning?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

RBC loves Micron

In a note just covered on StreetInsider.com, Canadian bank RBC sings Micron's praises, forecasting 50% growth in DRAM prices in Q2 2026, followed by continued growth through the third and fourth quarters, and indeed, into the second half of 2027. Micron's ramping HBM4 production to capture the higher prices and turn them into revenue -- and profit.

While RBC admits there's some demand destruction in smartphones, it believes the accelerating demand for HBM in data centers will more than offset this and "help reduce DRAM industry cyclicality going forward."

But here's the thing: RBC could be right about demand cyclicality getting dampened. It's probably wrong, though, that this will save Micron stock from remaining a cyclical stock.

The problem with Micron and high prices

We saw evidence of this in last week's news that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has new compression technology that shrinks memory size while increasing performance. This new Google tech didn't just come out of the blue, though. Rather, this seems a direct response to Google seeing high demand for memory, but low supply, and working to find a creative solution to this bottleneck so so high prices don't hinder its AI business.

As more companies seek out similar solutions -- and Micron and its rivals increase production (and thus supply) to capture profits -- HBM prices will inevitably fall. The cycle will trend down again, and Micron stock will go with it.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 30, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.