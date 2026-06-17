Why Micron Stock Is Up After the SpaceX IPO

Key Points

SpaceX just raised more than $80 billion in cash last week.

One private equity firm thinks Micron could be a big beneficiary as SpaceX builds its AI business.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock defied today's market sell-off to jump 3.5% through 3:40 p.m. -- and for a reason that may surprise you.

In a note earlier this week, Canadian private equity shop Lynx Equity told investors that even though the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO is over, and even after the space company's shares are up 28% from Monday's opening price, there's still a way for investors to make money on the SpaceX IPO: by buying Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock.

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SpaceX is flush with cash now

SpaceX made history last week, both scoring a gigantic valuation (currently $2.5 trillion -- quite a lot for a space stock with no profits) and raising $80 billion in cash.

Next, SpaceX must figure out how to deploy all this cash to keep its growth going. Lynx thinks SpaceX will spend quite a lot of this cash on semiconductors.

While still mostly thought of as a "space company," the tech giant that IPO'ed last week is actually more of an AI stock -- as SpaceX demonstrated yesterday when it splashed out $60 billion in stock to buy Cursor. In time, some investors believe SpaceX's AI business could be worth $30 trillion annually.

What this means for Micron

For SpaceX to come anywhere near fulfilling this dream, however, it's going to need to build a huge AI business -- and spend heavily on AI chips and the memory chips that support AI inference work.

This means more money flowing to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), for example (which is in fact Lynx's favorite play on SpaceX), and also more money flowing to Micron (NASDAQ: MU) as well.

The best news of all? Even valued at 20x sales after this year's run-up, Micron stock is still 6x cheaper than SpaceX!

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.